Behind the Review: A New Podcast Brought to You by Yelp and Entrepreneur Media

November 10, 2020 3 min read

It’s no secret that customers want to have a positive experience and that business owners want to receive positive reviews. With that in mind, Yelp is partnering with Entrepreneur, a leading publication for entrepreneurs and small business owners, to dig a little deeper on both accounts in a new podcast called Behind the Review. Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with business owners and reviewers about their experiences—whether positive or negative —giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights and real life learnings.

Hear the trailer below and subscribe for new episode every Thursdays.

Hear from plumbers, florists, salon owners, restaurateurs, fitness entrepreneurs, and more about how they create unique customer experiences, providing takeaways that business owners in any industry can apply to their own operations.

In one of our first episodes, you’ll hear from Chris Goode, the founder and CEO of Ruby Jean’s Kitchen & Juicery in Kansas City, MO:

You gotta listen because what you can’t be is a know-it-all. If you have people that have spent their money at your business and they’re giving you real time feedback, you need to listen. And sometimes it hurts to listen. It’s like, ‘You could have been a little nicer, but you’re right.’

Through the eyes of the reviewer, listeners will get a first-hand account of the customer’s experience, not just what’s written in their review. The podcast will explore why they were compelled to review the business in the first place, if an issue was resolved, what about their experience was unique, and what other business owners can learn from the customer’s perspective.

Going “behind the review” sheds light on why some experiences lead to reviews—good, bad and inbetween —and what that means for consumers and business owners alike.

Our starting lineup includes a florist sharing a truly unforgettable experience with a customer and why going the extra mile pays off; a teacher whose review of a new local spot inspired positive change; a heating and cooling specialist who takes the time to respond to customer messages within hours; and a makeup and beauty bar that celebrates diversity and uniqueness in clients.

Check out the trailer and be one of the first to subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Soundcloud. New episodes are added every Thursday, starting November 12th.

Lastly, a special thank you to Yelp’s own Senior Marketing Manager, Ali Schwartz, for composing the podcast theme song.