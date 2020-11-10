Brand Ripplr Secures US$1 Million In Funding To Make An Impact In The Influencer Marketing Sector

November 10, 2020 2 min read

UAE-based Brand Ripplr has successfully raised US$1 million in a Series A funding round, led by Dubai Angel Investors and joined by other individual investors. The new capital will be used to fuel the startup’s expansion plan across the region, including KSA.

Launched in 2017, Brand Ripplr is an influencer marketing platform connecting brands with over 55,000 content creators and reaches an audience of over 300 million consumers in MENA across major social media channels. It offers a front-to-end management solution to a growing portfolio of over 75 clients, which ranges from leading brands such as Pepsi, Etisalat, Nestle and Uber.

Led by founder and CEO Tanaz Dizadji, along with CTO Ahmer Afzal and COO Tala Eavis, the startup utilizes big data to allow clients to execute influencer marketing by identifying and activating the region’s most impactful social media creators. Clients can utilize influencer audience analytics and performance tracking to adjust campaign strategies for best results.

Brand Ripplr was built to bridge the gap between influencers and brands seeking exposure, Dizadji said, in a release. “By building a data-centric and full-service solution, every brand now has the opportunity to reach the right consumers to increase purchase consideration.” The company is venturing to new spaces too: the brand has extended its services with e-sports organizations, gamers and streamers- an indication to the startup’s strategy of catering to a fast-growing influencer space.

Commenting on the investment, Dubai Angel Investors Chairman Abdullah Mutawi noted how Brand Ripplr presented an attractive opportunity: “Brand Ripplr provides a solution that can only be described as 'precision-guided influencer marketing,' as it provides brands with a data-driven channel enabling influencers to develop credible content to reach highly target audiences.”

