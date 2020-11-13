Google Analytics

Take a 12-hour deep dive into GA.
Start Making Data-Driven Decisions With This Google Analytics Master Class Bundle
Image credit: Myriam Jessier

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

To grow your business in the digital space, you need to understand analytics. Analytics gives you insights into your website and digital channels so you know what is and isn't working in your sales funnels and marketing channels. One of the best tools in the world for tracking and analyzing websites is Google Analytics, and right now you can learn how to master it for just $34.99 in The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle.

This five-course bundle contains 12 hours of training designed for anyone who wants to use Google Analytics, whether you're a solopreneur or you want to grow at your current company.

In the first course, you'll get on track to ace the Google Analytics exam, a certification that will look great on your resume and demonstrate your ability to use GA at a professional level. The course uses many practice questions to help you learn how to use GA and understand why each of your answers is right or wrong.

From there, you'll get a more practical, hands-on education. You'll learn how to load demo data from real pages, add filters to remove internal traffic, and analyze real-time audience, acquisition, and behavior reports. You'll also take a deep dive into data with dimensions and segments, fully parsing who your customers and visitors are and what they want to see on your website. You'll also understand the best methods and techniques for measuring, monitoring, and analyzing web traffic so you'll always be up to speed on best practices.

Take your analytics skills up a notch. The 115-lesson Google Analytics Master Class Bundle is on sale today for just $34.99.

