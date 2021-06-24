10 Things Working with 100 Coaches Has Taught Me

June 24, 2021 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since January 2015, I have worked with multiple mindset and fitness coaches, financial advisors, real estate investors and agents, business owners, and global businesses. It's funny how you become attuned to certain commonalities that fuel success after a period of time. I consider myself fortunate to be among such sharp minds.

As a copywriter and book editor, I have heard stories from people with all kinds of different upbringings, some originating in the poorest ghettos, some bursting into the world with that proverbial silver spoon wedged between their cheek and gum, some horribly abused and neglected, and some even living a version of coming to America.

Each of these people has allowed me to glimpse the qualities that made their fortunes. Their lessons are represented here en masse and have imbued in me the ability to keep going on my path — and even reinvent myself when needed.

10 invaluable lessons from entrepreneur superstars

1. Lead with gratitude

Can we succeed without gratitude? Can you be an opportunity hoarder without giving back? If you do this, will more opportunities find you? And are you feeling true gratitude if you don't share the generosity? In my observations, giving chances to others to expand their business pays off because you will clear the way for new projects. I have seen this happen time and time again with the biggest movers and shakers.

Related: How to Practice Gratitude as a Business Skill

2. Money follows passion

Some people state they are afraid the bloom will come off the rose if they work in their passions. They think they will hate what they love. The people who are the happiest and most prosperous are those who pour themselves into their work. They absolutely love what they do and work harder because they want to, so they meet deadlines earlier and spend more time with their clients, delivering better service, which is interpreted as value. Naturally, money follows exceptional service.

3. Copy how successful entrepreneurs market their business

In working for multiple successful influencers, I studied what they did with their marketing, then I turned right around and did the same for my business. Every morning, after I wrote, edited, and posted their content, I followed suit. It didn't take that long, and it was the best consistent strategy I could have applied to my company. I'm still benefitting from it.

4. Repurpose your content

A few years ago, people seemed to feel repurposing was cheating. But this strategy is one of the smartest and most efficient you can deploy. A podcast becomes a blog, a collection of blogs becomes a book, and posts are shared everywhere. Save yourself time and ease the challenge of creating a predictable media calendar by using content you've already created.

Related: The Genius Trick of Leveraging Old Content With a Dash of New Flavor

5. Focus on actions, not feelings

Growing a business is emotional. I often say it was easier to get married than trust people in business. Your limits will be pushed as you grow. Who will I bring on? Will they betray me? Isn't it just easier to do things myself? Where do I reinvest? What if I don't like a client? Who is a good leader to listen to? Tick the boxes on the action items. If you have agreed on processes, use them. If you need to hire a bookkeeper, do so. Marinate in your feelings later.

6. Having imposter syndrome means you care a lot

There is a reason to embrace this insecure emotion. It's a sign you're a good human. For example, if you're worried your client won't find enough meaning in your mastermind, maybe your course needs work. So, what can you do to ensure your client is satisfied? Conduct more research? Have a conversation with them about what might be lacking? Take a class? This feeling is a sign to do more while acknowledging that you care deeply about your business and clients. That's a very good thing!

7. If you feel uncomfortable with your success, resist self-sabotage

If you are antsy that you are earning more, sit still. If you are freaking out over a misunderstanding with a team member, wait to talk. If you are set to speak at a huge event and panicking, commit to not thinking about it. Go about your business while it rolls around in your subconscious and you get used to the idea. Resist making a long-term decision on short-term fears.

Related: 5 Self-Sabotaging Mindsets That Undermine Entrepreneurs

8. Prepare for opportunity

Plan for building your business, for paying a chunk of taxes, for all the legalities, to present a tight, cohesive brand to the world. Plan to automate. Plan to manage people and emotions. And yes, plan for every eventuality--even a heckin' pandemic. Unexpected success is a great problem to have, but deliberate success is incredible.

9. When on the cusp of making a large financial decision, ask yourself if you have more time or money resources

I pose this question to clients who are wondering if they should execute certain book tasks themselves. And I am all for creative enterprise, but let's be realistic. Are you convincing yourself that you will make the time when your habit is to push off work? Do you want to learn specific tasks that you won't use often to save money? Do you have the time for those tasks? Could you sell more and make more money instead of taking training to figure out a new skill? Be honest when assessing a project. If you have more money to hire experts, you will get better results. If you have more time, go for it, but make sure your execution doesn't suffer. The takeaway is, to be honest.

10. Automate what you can

People doing this well are freeing their time and earning more. Their robots anticipate their customers' needs. They even close deals with little to no personal involvement. They automate their email, texts, social media messages, funnels, and a multitude of other marketing. As long as your client feels important and that you are being genuine, then automation can be a time saver and a moneymaker.