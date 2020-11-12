YouTube Won't Release a Rewind Video for the First Time Since 2010

November 12, 2020 2 min read

Sorry, Will Smith. There’s no space for you in Rewind this year. Or anyone else for that matter. For the first time since it started releasing Rewind videos in 2010, YouTube is skipping a year.

The annual Rewind videos celebrate YouTube’s biggest moments and trends each year, as well as its enormous community. However, "2020 has been different," the platform said in a statement. "It doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year." YouTube went on to thank its legions of creators for entertaining viewers and helping them to cope in this pandemic-ridden year.

Although Rewind is all about highlighting positive aspects of the platform, foregoing the 2020 edition probably isn’t a bad idea. Who the heck is going to want to remember this year anyway?

In case you do need to fill a Rewind-shaped hole in your year, here’s that infamous 2018 edition once again.