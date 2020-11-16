Why Becoming an Instacart Shopper Can be the Perfect Side Hustle

November 16, 2020 3 min read

Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, especially when multiple states had lockdown orders in effect. And now, even when the unemployment rate has dropped to 7.9 percent nationwide, many people are still on unemployment and not making as much money as they used to.

One solution is to work a . However, even those jobs can be hard to come by. That’s why so many have signed up to become Instacart shoppers. They’re able to pay their bills, put some extra money in their pockets, and take the reigns on their careers at the same time.

The increasing demand for grocery delivery: Covid-19 is forcing a large segment of the vulnerable population to stay at home to stay safe. That means they aren’t going out in public for anything, including groceries, which has led to a huge surge and demand for grocery delivery. Instacart alone reported that customer order volume was up more than 500 percent year-over-year as of this past May.

This means that there are plenty of jobs to go around at Instacart. If restaurant workers, gym employees, masseuses, or workers in other industries have lost their jobs due to Covid — or they simply need to make more money — they can put cash in their pockets by becoming a shopper for Instacart.

Why shop with Instacart? It’s easy to sign up and start shopping right away. All you have to do is download the shopper app and pass a quick background check. With other jobs, it can take months to find something and then months until you’re actually hired. Then, you still have to wait around two weeks to get that first paycheck. Instacart is much quicker; you can set up instant cash out and get paid within 30 minutes, or you can get paid once per week.

Plus, you already know how to do the job since you shop at the grocery store all the time. There are no set hours or days, and you can shop as much or as little as you want, anytime. If you’re a morning person, get your work done by 9 a.m. If you’re a night owl, stay up until midnight browsing the produce section. It's your call.

You don’t even need a car to shop with Instacart. If you do have one, you can shop and deliver and work whenever you want, and if you only want to shop, you can stay at one store and work up to 29 hours a week. Those who do shop and deliver keep 100 percent of customer tips and have the opportunity to earn more through promotions that Instacart runs. Those who shop in-store earn an hourly wage.

Signing up for Instacart: Working for Instacart will give you the freedom, funds, and fulfillment you’re searching for if you’d like to start a side hustle or simply make more money. If you’re ready to start earning on your own time, why not give Instacart a try?