How An Above-and-Beyond Floral Experience Led to a Lifetime Customer

Pay attention to the details. We’ve all heard the mantra but taking it to heart and applying it to your business—that’s a different story. In our first episode of , hear from Nic Faitos, a finance professional turned florist, as he explains why investing in the details—though sometimes costly and tedious upfront—is always worth it in the long run.

The origin story for Starbright Floral Design begins 15 years into Faitos’s career in finance, when he decided he was ready for something new. “I worked on Wall Street, and I think I had a midlife crisis a little bit earlier than most, at least that’s what my wife says. I was trying to find a way to shed my jacket and my tie and my suspenders and let my hair grow, and flowers were the perfect fit.

“I took a product that was in some ways, sadly at the time, treated like a sack of potatoes, just thrown around, and elevated it to where it deserved and needed to be,” Faitos said. “Sending flowers to somebody should be a happy experience. Not a frustrating one. We worked on a certain set of principles that served us well then, and we have not forgotten since.”

To hear another angle about why the details are so important, we talked with reviewer, Marla Frezza, a self-described full-time foodie and part-time cook. Frezza had her first experience with Starbright earlier this year, and Faitos’s arrangements were so outstanding (and lasting) that her first-ever review for a florist was not as the purchaser, but rather the recipient.

In the episode, Faitos and Frezza share:

Why the details matter so much and what do we mean when we say “details”

What really goes into going the extra mile

(Hint: It might mean spending a little more upfront in exchange for a bigger return later) How an exceptional experience can turn a gift recipient into a lifelong customer

Why listening (really listening) and internalizing customer feedback is essential for both the customer and the business owner

Here’s a sneak peek into how Faitos thinks about doing business:

“It’s a matter of keeping your principles. No matter how much you grow, you want to do it with some controls where you don’t lose sight of your original principles, whatever they may be—whether your principles are based on price, whether they’re based on value, whether they’re based on quality, the overall customer experience, all the little things, that make the big picture of the experience solid and worthwhile.”

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Faitos and Frezza, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.