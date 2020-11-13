6 Highlights Of the Apple's New Powerful M1 Chip Laptops

November 13, 2020 3 min read

A new addition was made to Apple’s range of products at its “One More Thing” event for new generation laptops with reinvented processing powers. Apple has finally taken the plunge to create Mac laptops with its own processor. Introduced with processing chips called M1, it is estimated that within two years all Mac devices will run on exclusive Apple rendered processing chips.

The New Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in India are the first to employ M1 chips with powerful processing. The MacBook Air with 8-core M1 chip is available with 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB specifications; while the MacBook Pro with 8-core M1 chip is also available at the same specs. These retail ranging from Rs 92,900 to Rs 1,42,900, with an all-Apple power-packed processing.

Here’s all you need to know about the New Apple M1 Chip Laptops:

First and Fastest

The new M1 chip is Apple’s first chipset designed for all Mac computers. With an 8-core CPU, Apple claims it to be the fastest processor with an optimized battery life. The stand out feature is a fourth of power being used for the best performance in comparison to its contemporaries.

Extended Battery Life and Latest Systems

For these new systems an extended optimized battery life is to be expected at 18-20 hours in contrast to the few hours in prior versions. These optimizations are now available in three newly launched devices powered by the new M1 chip - 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. These models can be configured up to 16GB processing and a 2TB storage.

Improved Graphic Performance

A good news for the gamers, M1 chips also accompany an improved graphic performance with a 16-core neural engine. Power efficiency has been a priority concern for Apple while developing these systems while also ensuring a good performance is delivered. Clubbed up with 4 high efficiency cores, an improved graphic and processing performance is to be expected with M1 powered systems.

MacOS Big Sur - Optimized processing

Prior to the MacBook releases on November 17th, Apples has macOS Big Sur scheduled starting November 12th. The objective is to create an experience that boosts M1 performance with generic Mac devices. The initiative is sure to bring out optimized browsing, graphics and processing in a new light for even better MacBooks.

Direct sync with iPads and iPhone

With M1 and Big Sur in steady pace, iPhones and iPads can now readily run on Mac supporting a range of applications and features. Never before has Apple’s Mac software been as robust to be able to cater to Universal updates, and it looks now we are about to experience this with Rosetta 2 technology and system integrations with the M1 chip.

5- Nanometer Process Technology

History has also been created with M1 being the first ever personal computer chip which is built employing 5-nanometer process technology. This integrates over 16 billion transistors and delivers 3.5X faster processing. Graphic processing is optimized to up to 6 times while the battery life is twice as long as those of previous Mac versions.

The launch is set to take place on November 17th, 2020 and all eyes are set on Apple to see if they truly deliver the claims. While an independent processing mechanism is a great leap in Apple’s business model, the true enthusiasm of consumers is to unravel the potential of these new technology feats.