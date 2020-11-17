Fynd Partners With Rupifi To Launch B2B Credit For SMEs

November 17, 2020 2 min read

Mumbai-based Fynd announced on Tuesday its partnership with Rupifi to enable credit for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) while transacting and making purchases on its platform Uniket. This partnership aims to solve the access to credit problem for SMEs in tier II and tier III towns and other Indian cities. Rupifi’s proprietary embedded lending technology stack powers the business-to-business (B2B) credit line product to help businesses make purchases on credit.

Reliance Industries-backed platform Fynd helps retail businesses accelerate growth. The online-to-offline (O2O) company directly sources products across various categories as its system allows for speedy delivery and claims to assure product quality.

Rupifi has integrated its complete solution into the purchase journey of SMEs on Uniket, the B2B fashion aggregation platform powered by Fynd. By embedding Rupifi’s Pay Later Credit Line into the purchase journey, this alliance ensure that the SMEs/retailers have access to credit at the point of purchase and never fall short of capital in buying inventory or growing their business.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of connecting offline with online. Our partnership with Rupifi ensures that the retailers do not just have the opportunity to stay in business, but also the financial resources they need to advance their business”, said Fynd co-founder Harsh Shah.

This partnership comes at a time when SMEs across the country, and globally, are facing a tough time due to the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the economy and business as a whole.

Speaking on the partnership, “This is an important partnership for us in our vision to empower 1 million-plus SMEs with access to credit. The integration of our flexible credit line product on Uniket by Fynd is an example of how both teams have conceptualized and created a technology-powered customer journey that solves a big pain point for the SME customer during their purchases. We can enable the smallest purchase of even INR 500 on credit for the SMEs through the embedded approach. And the best part is that the entire onboarding is paperless, frictionless, and completely digital,” added Rupifi co-founder and chief executive officer Anubhav Jain.