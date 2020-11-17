NSE Academy Acquires Majority Stake In TalentSprint

November 17, 2020 2 min read

Nexus-backed technology-enabled education platform TalentSprint has been acquired by NSE Academy, the education arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited.

The education technology providing platform offers advanced certification programs in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online/onsite mode.

“We are excited with this strategic partnership with NSE Academy. There are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another ten million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills. We will continue with our mission of providing technology-enabled education to empower the workforce of tomorrow. We are thankful to Nexus Venture Partners for their partnership and support in our journey from the early days,” said Dr. Santanu Paul, co-founder, and chief executive officer, TalentSprint.

The programs are offered in a close collaborative partnership with prestigious academic institutions and global big-tech corporations. Various programs offer coverage of new-age subjects including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computational data science, fintech, blockchain, cybersecurity, AI marketing, digital health, digital and robotic process automation, and women in technology. The company’s digital learning platform also powers online campuses for major academic institutions.

“We have been privileged to partner with Santanu and TalentSprint team since shortly after the company’s inception. Over the years, TalentSprint has emerged as a high-quality partner of choice for graduates and working professionals looking to enhance their skills and for top tier colleges and universities. We wish TalentSprint and NSE Academy all the best in the next phase of their growth and impact,” added Nexus Venture Partners’ managing director Anup Gupta.

Hyderabad-based company is funded by Nexus Venture Partners and angel investors and is a leading innovation partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.