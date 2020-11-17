[Funding Alert] Online Fantasy Gaming Platform PlayerzPot Raises $3 Mn In Funding

November 17, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online fantasy gaming platform PlayerzPot on Tuesday announced to have secured funding of $3 million in the Series A round of investment which the brand plans to utilize in further expanding its verticals, introducing various innovative concepts to enhance the user experience, make advancements in random mission generator (RMG) and overall brand building.

“The online gaming industry in India is growing tremendously and is expected to multiply at an unprecedented rate. There is huge untapped market potential, and the funds will help the brand scale higher while also paving the way for the latest innovations,” said PlayerzPot founder Yogesh Doiphode. “We, as an online fantasy gaming start-up in India, aim to expand our services and have shifted our vision from being a core fantasy gaming company to becoming the destination platform for complete real-money gaming and other casual online gaming enthusiasts. This is just the beginning for the company and we hope to grow aggressively in the online gaming space.”

The company aims to carve out a position through a highly responsive and customer-centric approach. Its referral system portal offers an approach to engage gamers and also offers them the opportunity to earn/win money from the comfort of their homes.

“PlayerzPot has emerged as one of the most exciting and popular fantasy gaming platforms in recent times. Through this funding, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the industry. We have received an overwhelming response from the tier II and tier III cities and the popularity of the platform among the core fantasy segment is constantly rising which according to me shows the mettle of the entire company. Our vision is to become the best destination in India for games of skill and we are confident about the bright future of this segment,” added PlayerzPot co-founder Mitesh Gangar, in a statement.

The platform allows players to experience their favorite games on multiple levels, along with earning real money as it offers users the liberty of choosing their own league, players, and lucky pot and has recently roped in cricketers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors.