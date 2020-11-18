4 Digital Marketing Lessons To Scale Your Brand in 2021

November 18, 2020 4 min read

Perhaps it's too early to say 'business as usual’, but there's no denying the fact that brands are slowly but surely putting the falls and fears of 2020 behind them. Leading entrepreneur Kody White and success coach Bismarck Ebiweh share their expertise on prominent digital marketing trends. With another year slowly making its way to us, they share with us five digital marketing lessons to help you scale up your brand in 2021.



Digital marketing trends for 2021

White pointed out the growing significance of UX or user experience. He explained how it can't be taken for granted anymore. White added that Google now factors in the UX signals into its rankings. This serves as a clear indicator of its growing importance. White firmly believes that businesses, small or big, will have to pay greater attention than before to their UX from a user's perspective to keep their pages ranking high in 2021.

According to Ebiweh, the digital arena is on its next big wave of transformation—from digital to humane. He explained how Google's BERT updates, for instance, have made him conclude that understanding what people what, how they'll look for it, and how that will define their choices will be a great trend for businesses to learn and follow. 2021 will be a year when greater emphasis will be placed on understanding people's 'intent' as they scout the Web to search for what they want.



The importance of influencer marketing and its future

White also believes that influencer marketing still has a long way to go. He added that influencers are being taken seriously by larger agencies, and testimony to that is the spurt in award ceremonies, including AIA. Influencer marketing has proved itself in terms of making a tangible difference in audience reach and revenue. White is confident that it will be a hot ticket in 2021.

According to Ebiweh, influencer marketing doesn't just give a brand a face; it gives it a relatable identity. Brands who capitalized on this insight in 2020 have done well for themselves. Ebiweh is sure it will be imperative for brands to narrow down on the right influencer to market their products and use their platforms to leverage their business in 2021.

Insights on the evolution of content creation

Regarding content creation, White had an interesting take. He promptly revealed that video-based content, especially those that are shorter in length, but pack intensity would rise. He also pointed out the rising response that TikTok videos received this year. They ranged from cute, funny, motivational, and inspirational, and the best among them were wrapped up in minutes. White has observed that video-based content will evolve in 2021, and it will be a fascinating development.

Ebiweh has always advocated that strong content is critical. He feels 2021 will involve a lot of experimentation with new kinds of content. Ebiweh added that content would focus on being relatable and resonate with people in a genuine and exciting manner. In short, content and engagement will have an even more intrinsic relationship moving forward.

The future of mobile marketing in 2021 and beyond

Ebiweh also had strong views on mobile marketing. He thinks it could prove a little presumptuous to do away with desktops altogether. However, mobile-first advertising is on the rise and will continue to grow in 2021. Ebiweh explained how businesses will do well to focus on touch-screen-friendly navigation, streamlined navigation menus, less text-heavy content, and functions like collapsible menus to capitalize on the frequency of mobile usage among people. Ebiweh is confident that mobile advertising will take the lead in 2021.

White and Ebiweh are optimistic about the future and, in particular, about the future of digital marketing in 2021. From their insights, it's easy to surmise that success will be a matter of perspective, exploration, and experimentation.