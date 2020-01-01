About Julian Lim
Julian Lim is a technology entrepreneur and researcher. Julian has graduated from NUS in intelligent systems and started his career pursuing data analytics and research. He’s also an editor and senior writer at Startup Fortune, covering technology, startups, AI, blockchain and entrepreneurship.
More From Julian Lim
Content Marketing
This Content Syndication Platform is Helping Entrepreneurs Build Remote One-Person Businesses with Content Marketing
Ampifire by Chris Munch is a content amplification and advertising system helping the underdog get exposure online