Funding

Fintech Startup Northstar Raises $10.7 Mn Led By M13

The startup which offers employers to offer financial wellness currently boasts of Zoom, ServiceTitan and Thumbtack as its clients
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fintech Startup Northstar Raises $10.7 Mn Led By M13
Image credit: Northstar

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

Fintech company Northstar on Wednesday announced that it has raised $10.7 million in financing including $7.3 million in Series A round led by M13 along with participation from Foundation Capital and Workday Ventures. The startup which helps employers to offer financial wellness as an employee benefit claimed the funding has come on the heels of its growth.

Founded by Will Peng and Matt Matteson in 2016, Northstar has helped employees achieve goals such as buying a house, starting a family to paying off debt and saving for retirement. The startup has claimed to help employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has only exacerbated the personal finance, with people losing jobs and major paycuts.

Commenting on the startup, Peng, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Northstar, said, "For generations, employees have gotten paychecks and retirement plans through work, but without guidance to manage their finances and achieve their goals. Employment is the primary source of financial stability and wealth creation, and Northstar is redefining the employee experience."

Both the co-founders established the startup after taking inspiration from their own struggles with personal finances.

Commenting on the investment, Matt Hoffman, partner at M13 said, “As an investor, M13 sees the limitless potential for Northstar to transform financial planning into a delightful experience that touches everyone at the most impactful point of their financial journey—where they earn their salary. As a former HR leader, I am inspired by Northstar’s beautifully intuitive product and vision to help employees better understand the drivers of their total compensation and apply them effectively to plan for their financial future and health."

As a part of the deal, Hoffman has joined Northstar Board. The startup currently has partnered with employers such as Zoom, ServiceTitan and Thumbtack.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Singapore-headquartered Osome Raises $3 Mn From XA Network and AltalR Capital

Funding

Australia's Zero Waste Startup Zero Co Raises AU$2 Mn Seed Funding Led by Skip Capital

Funding

Israel's Syte Raises $30 Mn In Series C Round Led by Viola Ventures and LG Technology Ventures