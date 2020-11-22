Overhaul Your Customer Service with This Voice Messaging App

November 22, 2020 2 min read

is one of the most important metrics for businesses. After all, if your customers aren't satisfied with your product or service, why would they purchase it again? And if you can't properly understand customer feedback, how will you ever improve your product or service? Customers have a lot to say, and it's up to businesses to listen and take their feedback to heart. In a competitive marketplace, businesses need to invest whatever resources they can into customer service, and right now you can improve your customer service infrastructure on a budget with this deal on telbee Voice Messenger Service.

With telbee, your customers have a voice — literally. With this voice messenger service, anyone can record voice messages online through their desktop or mobile browsers to share feedback with you without having to go through tedious phone menus, live chats, or sending an email. This way, you can actually hear what they have to say and understand their needs. Tone is everything, after all.

Once you've listened to a message, you can reply by voice or any other customer service tool. With telbee, you can gather feedback, provide better support, collect testimonials, and even generate new leads. It's all about getting people talking about your business.

Voice recorders can be easily integrated into your website and you can customize everything about your recorder. Recordings can last up to 15 minutes long and include contact details so you can continue the conversation. You can even convert voice notes to text if you find that it's easier for filing and organizing them for later reference.

Find out why telbee was a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to telbee for just $129.99. Or, you can get a one-year subscription for just $89.99.