D2C Dairy Startup Country Delight Raises $25 Mn in Series C Funding Round led by Elevation Capital

November 23, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Direct-to-consumer food essential brand Consumer Delight has raised USD 25 million in Series C funding round led by Elevation Capital (erstwhile SAIF Partners).

Existing investors Matrix Partners and Orios Venture Partners along with IIFL AMC through its schemes also participated in the round.

Founded in 2015 by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, Country Delight delivers “fresh, unadulterated dairy and food products” directly to the doorstep of the consumer. It launched with selling milk and has since expanded to other dairy products, such as curd, eggs, ghee, bread etc, and even staples.

The company aims to develop and launch a range of food essentials like cold-pressed edible oils, fruits and vegetables, batters, pulses, jams, pickles, and other essentials, with the fresh capital.

"Direct customer connect gives us a strong feedback loop and helps us iterate towards near-perfect products. Tech plays a very big role in building quality traceability and supply chain at scale - all of this while staying very capital efficient. We want to give our customers the best quality products at the lowest possible price & directly to their doorstep," said co-founder Gade in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based company claims to offer products in the affordable-premium segment as daily subscriptions and delivers through their distribution network. It sources its produce directly from farms within a 150-200 km radius and claims to deliver it within 24-36 hours from the time of collection.

Deepak Gaur, Partner, Elevation Capital said "We have been thoroughly impressed by the evolution of the team's vision over time, bottoms-up thinking, customer obsession and focus on capital efficient growth. The company has a truly unique business model and is one of the few consumer businesses in India with phenomenal retention metrics. We are super excited to partner with them in this journey of creating India's most loved pure & fresh daily essentials brand.”

Country Delight has a supply chain network across six states and serves nearly 1.5 lakh households across key cities.