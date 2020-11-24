India FinTech Forum Selects 27 Fintech Startups for IFTA 2020

November 24, 2020 2 min read

Non-profit fintech advocacy group India FinTech Forum announced on Tuesday the list of 27 fintech startups shortlisted for the 5th edition of India Fintech Awards (IFTA).

The startups will be giving live demos to the jury from 30 November till 2 December 2020 to compete for the Fintech Startup of the Year at the award ceremony. Furthermore, six innovative fintech companies will compete for the Fintech Scaleup of the Year award.

The fintech startups with high potential were chosen from a pool of over 600 applications received from across the globe such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Ireland, India, Hungary, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, and Algeria.

The non-profit initiative platform has more than 1,000 fintech companies and over 20,000 individuals as its members. The forum is keen to enhance the ecosystem to ensure that India leads the global fintech modernism wave.

The India Fintech Forum has partnered with Amazon Pay, PayU, CashRich, TransUnion CIBIL, and Deloitte are supporting this initiative to celebrate global fintech excellence.

Past winners of IFTA have cumulatively raised over $1.5 billion in funding till date.

Through IFTA, India Fintech Forum aims to celebrate and recognize the best innovations from fintech companies globally.

IFTA finalists will demo innovations in diverse fintech verticals including banking infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), digital lending, cryptocurrency, regtech, robo-advisory, digital identity, payments, insurtech among others.

Winners of past editions of IFTA awards counts Capital Float and ZestMoney with Valocity Global.

“Valocity Global was very impressed with the IFTA Forum by the breadth and depth of attendees and especially the wide range of innovative attendees coming from all over the globe. What a great opportunity to collaborate and network”, says Carmen Vicelich, Valocity Global chief executive officer and founder and winner of IFTA Fintech Startup of the Year 2019.

The finalists for the Fintech Startup of the Year 2020 are AssetVault and MyEarth.ID from the UK, DriveWealth, Lokyata and Tala Security from the US, Bambu, ConfirmU and Flow from Singapore, MODIFI from Germany, SalaryFits from Brazil, TECH5 from Switzerland and Cashfree, Chqbook, Crediwatch, HAPPY, HyperVerge, Jupiter Money, Khatabook , Leegality, Nearby Technologies, Novopay, Open, Payswiff , Recko, Simpl, WazirX, Xtracap Fintech from India.

And the finalists for Fintech Scaleup of the Year 2020 is Asset Vantage from the US, and BCT Digital, ClearTax, OneAssist, and Paytm Money with Perfios from India.