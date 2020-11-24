Funding

Cashfree Raises $35.3 Mn as Part of Series B Funding Round to Launch New Products

The funding was led by Apis Growth Fund II and saw participation from existing investor Y Combinator
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cashfree Raises $35.3 Mn as Part of Series B Funding Round to Launch New Products
Image credit: Cashfree

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Payments solution company Cashfree has raised USD35.3 million (about INR 260 crore) as part of its Series B funding round led by Apis Growth Fund II, growth stage financial services investor.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investor Y Combinator.

Founded in 2015 by IIIT Hyderabad graduate Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur alumnus Reeju Datta, Cashfree helps businesses to collect and disburse payments via all payment methods, including credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and most of the mobile wallets.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the fresh capital to support the company’s growth plans, including launching and rolling out new products.

“This investment is an endorsement of Cashfree's platform as well as our vision to empower customers and businesses with the latest payments tool,” said Akash Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Cashfree, commenting on the fundraise.

“Over the years, we have built a strong presence among enterprises by innovating for experience, scale and security. We still see payments as an evolving industry with its own challenges and we would be investing in next-gen payments as well as banking tech to make payments processing easier and more reliable.”

Cashfree claims to have been profitable since its first year of operations and serves over 50,000 businesses globally, including the likes of Cred, BigBasket, Zomato, HDFC Ergo, Ixigo, Acko, Zoomcar, and Delhivery, among others.

It offers bulk disbursal solution, known as Payouts, payment gateway and instant settlement services to its enterprise customers. Payouts is used by businesses for vendor payouts, wage payouts, e-commerce refunds, insurance claims processing, loan disbursements, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards payments.

Udayan Goyal, Managing Partner and co-founder of Apis will join the company as a board member.

“Cashfree has maintained a leadership position in this space and is now going through a period of rapid growth fuelled by the development of unique and innovative products that serve the needs of its customers. We are delighted to support Cashfree on its exciting journey ahead and to back an exceptional management team who are at the forefront of the continued digitalisation and democratisation of payments in India,” said Goyal.

As of March 2020, Cashfree has processed over USD12 billion in annualised payment volume.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

[Funding Alert] Helia Raises $3 Mn From Silicon Valley Investors

Funding

[Funding Alert] GeoIQ Raises INR 2.5 Cr In Seed Round Led By 9Unicorns

Funding

Algorithmic Trading Platform Algobulls Raises Undisclosed Amount From Venture Catalysts