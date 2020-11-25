AI-Based HR Tech Startup Pulsifi Bags $1.8 Mn In Angel Funding

November 25, 2020 2 min read

AI-driven HR tech startup Pulsifi on Wednesday announced that it has raised $1.8 million in angel funding. Apart from the existing investors, new investors such as Aaron Chen, founder of KVC group of companies, Kairous Capital, and Rajesh Lingappa, co-founder of RedMart joined the round.

The latest investment brings the startup’s total funding to $4 million. Based in Singapore and Malaysia, Pulsifi claims to help organizations and people discover their potential through predictive AI technology. The startup combines organizational psychology and data science into a powerful AI SaaS platform.

After unifying multiple sources of people data such as CVs, psychometric assessments, video

Interviews, Pulsifi’s People Data Platform understands hard skills and soft traits, uses AI models to accurately predict work outcomes, thus helping enterprises significantly improve quality and efficiency in talent acquisition and talent management.

Commenting about the startup, Jay Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pulsifi said, “With COVID-19, we had to adapt our plans for 2020. We are fortunate to still hit the goals we

set out to achieve. During the pandemic, we expanded to serving customers in the healthcare,

high-growth manufacturing and telco sectors.”

He further said that as the employers have become more selective in hiring, Pulsifi has taken this opportunity to enhance their platform to better support its customers with their existing employees as well.

Speaking on investment, Aaron Chen, said, “As a strong believer in bringing out the potential of

people, I was struck by how the Pulsifi team is also so passionate about that vision. Pulsifi

benefits any company that values its people, and I am keen to support their growth among my

businesses and around the world.”

Joseph Lee of Kairous Capital expressed excitement to be part of Pulsifi’s journey and claimed that the startup’s product is relevant globally.

The startup in October has also won HR Tech PitchFest 2020 by HRM Asia.