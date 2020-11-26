[Funding Alert] Yellow Class Raises $1.3 Mn In Pre-Series A Funding Round Led By India Quotient

November 26, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yellow Class announced on Thursday to have raised $1.3 million in pre-Series A funding round led by India Quotient. Many angels and startup founders participated including Snapdeal, Indifi, Oyo, Bounce, Xiaomi, PropTiger, Knowlarity and FirstCheque, among others.

“We rarely come across startups like Yellow Class with such massive early traction. YC witnessed quick success and has grown a huge community of parents both nationally as well as internationally. The growth of the platform is organic with mothers referring to other mothers - not dependent on Google and Facebook marketing for growth and survival. Deep insights developed by the team of kids’ requirements & parent’s behavior have been crucial for their growth, ever-growing popularity. We are excited to work with Anshul and Arpit and the team,” said Gagan Goyal, partner, India Quotient.

The platform offers new activities for kids, apart from their academics. They are striving to create a generation of multi-talented individuals.

“We are happy to be recognized and associated with India Quotient and would like to utilize the funds received towards expanding our offerings & product development. We, at Yellow Class, are passionate about doing something meaningful for kids so that they enjoy their best days carefree. And on their journey, have some fun with learning, and explore beyond their academics. Gagan and other leaders at IQ are aligned to our vision and we are eagerly looking forward to closely working with them,” stated Anshul Gupta, co-founder, Yellow Class.

Founded by Arpit Mittal and Anshul Gupta in early 2020, it has a current user base from 52 countries with significant audiences coming from India and Middle East. The simulated live hobby classes provide learning to young kids through inspiring mentors.

“We are grateful that the team at India Quotient recognized our efforts and are associating with us at a fairly nascent stage of our venture. We aim to reach a community of 2 million members by 2021 and this funding round will help us inch towards our goal. We shall be investing heavily in tech and products to drive the next phase of growth and provide the best in class experience to kids attending our classes. Also, we are working aggressively on machine learning to personalize the complete experience for kids. We look forward to a successful association with India Quotient,” added Arpit Mittal, co-founder, Yellow Class.

Since its launch, more than 200,000 kids have joined its community. The platform offers more than 50 varied programs with over 40 inspiring mentors. They aim to expand their presence further in tier II and tier III cities in India in the next 6 months by adding new activities and operating in multiple time zones are also their focus in the coming times.