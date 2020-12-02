LambdaTest Raises $6 Mn Funding From Surge

December 2, 2020 2 min read

Bengaluru-based cloud browser testing platform LambdaTest on Wednesday announced it has secured $6 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. Blume Ventures, Entrée Capital and Leo Capital also participated in the round, along with Gokul Rajaram and Ramakant Sharma.

The company claims to scale its ecosystem and build a next-generation cloud infrastructure for the developer and tester community.

Founded in 2017 by Asad Khan and Jay Singh, it is a testing infrastructure company that allows developers to seamlessly test their websites and apps on any browser or operating system environment.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring the whole testing ecosystem to the cloud platform, where all testing processes are done in a seamlessly integrated infrastructure that is easy to scale up and helps for easy application, debugging, and ultimately helping to bring out the best quality products in the shortest amount of time,” said Khan, co-founder and chief executive officer, LambdaTest.

The proliferation of devices and browsers has made it increasingly complex and fragmented for developers to test their websites and apps. Test automation is critical with today's agile development cycles but building an in-house device lab can be prohibitively expensive for businesses.

“This round of funding validates our efforts and strengthens our commitment to building a next-generation cloud infrastructure for the developer and tester community,” Khan added.

With the platform, companies can test their website’s look, feel and performance on different browsers, operating systems and device combinations. Equally, in today’s development cycles where automation is crucial, it allows businesses to scale as their testing requirements grow.

The funding caps off a busy year for the company saw a huge increase in demand following the pandemic and the rapid migration to digital technologies - a trend that is here to stay. The company has seen 8-10 per cent month-on-month growth in terms of sign-ups, customers, website visits, and revenue, and has more than 350,000 users from 132 countries using the platform including individuals, SMEs and Fortune 500 companies such as Xerox, Cisco, Deloitte, Media.net, Coca Cola, Trepp, SurveyMonkey, Capgemini, HBR, Dashlane and Zoho.