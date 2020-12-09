Everyday People are Investing in Real Estate with $500. Here's How.

December 9, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that our traditional ways of navigating life are out the window. From restaurant shutdowns and school closures to travel restrictions and stimulus packages, this past year has fundamentally altered how we go about our lives and think about the future. And despite some optimistic predictions, it seems we’re going to have to continue to adjust our approach as we go.

2020 is a great time to invest in alternative assets. When it comes to your investment strategy, for example, you'll want to avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Since the stock market has been notably volatile due to concerns over the state of the global economy, it's smart to invest in alternative assets that aren't as volatile like and have a longer-term horizon.

Trusts level the investment playing field. And the good news is that you don’t need to invest an exorbitant amount of time or money in order to see solid returns with real estate opportunities, thanks to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These trusts are a managed portfolio of real estate properties, similar to ETFs or mutual funds, but exclusively for real estate. Traded REITs have been available in the past, but private REITs are an exciting new opportunity for the everyday investor. Private REITs aren't correlated to the stock market, so they make it easy for first-time investors to take advantage of the lucrative market by investing in private multifamily real estate with virtually any budget.

Unlike traditional real estate investments that require huge amounts of upfront capital, management fees, and a hands-on approach, REITs like those offered by DiversyFund require a minimum investment of just $500. This allows everyday people to take advantage of the tools and long-term growth strategies that have been utilized by the 1 percent to build generational wealth for decades.

DiversyFund’s REIT strategy. DiversyFund offers a simple and streamlined self-service investment platform. The goal is to make it easy to safeguard your financial future by diversifying your portfolio.

First, capital is raised by opening the fund to all levels of investment from people who are interested in real estate investment. Properties that meet the strict criteria of DiversyFund’s team of real estate experts are then acquired and any necessary renovations that will maximize rental returns are completed. This helps the properties increase in value over time. When the time is right, the properties are sold, which is when all investors receive their capital back and profits generated. They can then choose to cash their investment out or continue investing in new funds available.

With DiversyFund, you won't have to worry about leveraging capital in order to make costly and risky investments. You won't have to deal with renting out a property yourself or arranging upgrades and maintenance.

In short, is complicated and expensive — but not with DiversyFund. If you're ready to invest in an alternative asset, it's a great place to start.