Building an App? Follow These 4 Steps to See Things Through

January 1, 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, a big part of your job is to identify problems and create effective solutions. In this day and age, many business people are looking to for those solutions.

Creating an app, however, isn’t a simple task. It takes a lot of time, effort and money to make a successful app. Strategy and design have to be taken into account as well. People need to be naturally drawn to your app.

The business of is risky. Out of every 10,000 apps, 9,999 are predicted to fall flat on their digital faces.

So, how can you (almost) guarantee your app will be a success?

1. Determine if your app can (really) solve a problem

Your first step is evaluating the realistic potential of your product. Find a problem within a specific industry and test out your solution. Ask yourself how your product will benefit the market?

Once you’ve defined a problem, make sure your product can provide a solution. The reason the majority of apps fail is that they don’t offer a solution to a problem. Therefore, the user sees no value in it.

2. Do your research to create a solution that will deliver results

Next, validate the solution your app offers. Start by researching your problem to see if it's relevant enough. For example, how many have this problem? Is it a common problem? Is there already an effective solution out there?

Once you’ve determined the issue’s relevancy, figure out how people want the problem to be solved. Don’t come up with a solution you think they want; create a solution you know they want.

Look for key details that will contribute to the solution. Reading up on how other have tried to tackle the problem can help. If you find a lot of competitors, don’t freak out. This proves that the problem is widely known and still needs solving. Use this to your advantage and closely monitor your competitors’ strategies.

3. Find a solid, reliable development team

Finding a good development company is crucial to the success of your app. You want your app to be an enjoyable experience for all users. During a recent email exchange, Ken Vermeille, founder and CEO of app development company Vermillion Sky, provided some key insight. “When it comes to mobile app development, it’s not as simple as one might initially think," Vermeille wrote. "It’s crucial to keep in mind you’re not just developing the app itself — you’re developing the business, you’re expanding your mission and you’re developing its future. That's why it's important to find a solid development team that's invested in your business's ongoing success.”

Development companies dedicate every effort to helping their clients create apps that deliver real value to users and attract potential customers — do your due diligence in finding the right one. Companies generally offer a portfolio of their work, so you can assess their credibility and determine if they’re the right team for you.

4. Develop a strong marketing strategy

How you market your app will ultimately decide whether or not people hit the download button. For example, offering extra benefits can incentivize people to download the app.

According to one case study, airline company KLM Airlines launched a campaign for three weeks during which they gave free app access to those who used their mobile booking engine. They saw a 17% increase in mobile site visits, which generated 34% more bookings and 38% more mobile revenue.

Social media marketing is another strategy that has gained popularity over recent years. A case study conducted for HotelTonight shows how the company used social media to introduce potential users to the app. By promoting themselves primarily through Facebook and Twitter, HotelTonight saw an app increase rate of 326% and reached a cost-per-download of $0.20. Their Facebook following jumped from 0 to 70,071 in just nine months.

What are you waiting for? Get your app out there!

Now that you have all the ingredients to build an app, it's time to get it out there.

As of October 2020, there are 1.85 million apps available in the iOS App Store. Android users have even more options with 2.56 million available for download through the Google Play Store. So if you don’t see an immediate response after your app’s release, don’t worry. Keep in mind that it's an ongoing process that will require some adjustments along the way.

The path to success is never easy. It takes a lot of time and effort to ensure the validity of your app. But if you follow our process, you can remain confident your app will get there eventually.