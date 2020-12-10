This AI-Powered Growth Tools Helps In Getting Instagram Followers

December 10, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Having a large and engaged Instagram following is key to building an impactful business or brand in 2020 and beyond. However, it's harder than ever to grow your following without spending your whole day on Instagram or a lot of money on ads. This is where an Instagram growth tool called SocialMeep can help you take your page to the next level while saving time and money.

What is SocialMeep?

SocialMeep is an AI-powered Instagram growth and automation tool that gets you real, organic Instagram followers. SocialMeep helps you increase your brand or business reach allowing you to grow your audience and revenue. Along with delivering great results, SocialMeep also gives you powerful insights into your audience so you can adjust your growth settings and content to get the best results.

What is special?

SocialMeep offers a range of features that can help you get more followers on Instagram.

Easy setup: Setting up your SocialMeep account takes less than five minutes. Its support is there to help you along the way. Everything is automated after setting up an account and users don’t have to do much.

Auto-target: One of the features SocialMeep has to offer is its auto targeting functionality. Their AI-powered algorithms search through millions of Instagram profiles and targets the ones that have a high probability of engaging with your Instagram page. SocialMeep leverages micro-interactions such as post likes, comment likes, and story views to target specific users in your niche settings. This is classified by hashtags, geolocation filters, gender and similar Instagram accounts.

Reports: Easily generate reports about the overall performance of your SocialMeep account. This is a great option for agencies that report back to their clients. You can get real-time analytics and insights to shape your campaigns according to your audience. It allows easy to export, regular updates and PDF versions.

Cloud: Cloud gives you access to proprietary analytics that can help you better understand the type of users that are interacting with your Instagram page. You can also see helpful data such as how much your posts are worth and use that to get sponsors or engage in partnerships.

Cloud also lets you estimate the reach of your post and see when the best time to post is for your account. This is helpful to give your content that extra engagement boost.

Auto-growth: Leveraging AI and machine learning models, SocialMeep gets you real Instagram followers and likes, automatically. You don’t need to buy followers to increase your following when you can get organic results with SocialMeep. While fake followers can disappear after a few days, followers gained through the SocialMeep stay because they’re interested in your page. It offers recently active people targeted, no bots, quality scores and safe growth pattern analysis.

Analytics: With SocialMeep Analytics, you’ll grow your business by getting insight into what content is perming best. See how your Instagram page is performing overall and view specific KPI’s such as engagements, like ratios, and more. Convert Instagram followers into customers by tracking traffic and growth with SocialMeep Analytics.

SocialMeep offers two monthly growth plans—the basic at $49 per month and pro at $99 per month. The key difference between the plans is that pro gives you more growth, faster results and access to SocialMeep Cloud.

SocialMeep pros & Cons

SocialMeep is arguably the best tool available to grow your Instagram followers organically. From their UI/UX, features, results, and support. Some of the pros include powerful, well-designed dashboard, real-time results with analytics on your audience and experienced and insightful support.

The cons of SocialMeep are that the best features are only available on the pro plan and it doesn’t offer post scheduling or auto-DM.

SocialMeep is great for businesses, brands, influencers, and creators on a budget that are looking to grow their Instagram followers and engagements. It’s intuitive dashboard and powerful features make it a great tool to level up your Instagram page.

Conclusion

Growing your Instagram followers in 2020 and beyond is more challenging than ever but SocialMeep makes it easy. From all the various Instagram marketing tools available, SocialMeep stands out as a category leader in terms of results and product features.