Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati To Launch Influencer-Led Marketplace Socialswag in Feb

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati on Wednesday announced they are coming together to create India’s first influencer-led online marketplace called Socialswag. The platform is set to be launched in February 2021.

The platform will enable consumers to connect with celebrities, influencers, bloggers, and others through personal interactions.

The fan engagement app will enable consumers to connect with celebrities, influencers, bloggers, and other inspirational individuals through personal interactions and learning forums. A statement shared by the duo said by combining entertainment and learning, the app will enable interactions in multiple ways—masterclasses, live-chats, shout-outs, and virtual selfies, to name a few.



“I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year and I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform with some of our products like my masterclass or a virtual selfie will give not only me but all my peers an additional opportunity to closely connect with fans in these changing times,” said actor Kumar as quoted by reports.

Socialswag is intended to put the spotlight on the education and entertainment sector. The duo added that while there have been many fan engagement apps launched in the market over the last few months, the coming together of the two actors promises to deliver an exclusive experience to the consumer, according to the report.

​“This is a very fast-growing space and I’m super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sports, entertainment, and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it best-in-class. Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience,” remarked actor Rana Daggubati as per the report.

Earlier this year, Rana also launched a new platform called South Bay. The YouTube channel features exhilarating and peculiar content for the audience.



Similarly, many other actors started their entrepreneurial journey this year. Actor Alia Bhatt announced the launch of her startup Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children’s wear brand. Actor Deepika Padukone has invested in a seed round in learning and community platform FrontRow along with Deepika Padukone’s Family Office. Actor-turned-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ in partnership with lifestyle retailer Nykaa and invested in it in October 2020. Actor Suniel Shetty also launched FTC Talent to train, curate, and connect talent in the entertainment and media space. The startup also won PM Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Challenge.

