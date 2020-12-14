23 Tech Deals You Can Still Score During This 24-Hour Green Monday Sale

December 14, 2020 6 min read

Cyber Monday brings some of the best tech deals of the year. But the nature of Cyber Monday is that it's brief so you have to act fast to score the savings. But this season, we're bringing back some of the best Cyber Monday sales for Green Monday, giving you a second chance to save. Just use code GREEN20 at checkout to save an extra 20 percent off these limited-time tech deals for just 24 hours (some exclusions apply). And use that code sitewide to find even more savings.

and speakers

Audio deals are always some of the best on Cyber Monday because headphones and speakers make great gifts. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone special, there are loads of great audio deals available right now. One of the best? Apple's Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones. With a 12-hour battery life, sweat- and water-resistance, and dual-driver acoustics, these earphones have earned rave reviews from CNET and Tech Radar.

1. Listen in style with these Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones price dropped to $77.99 (Reg. $129).

2. Enjoy listening to music or working in peace with TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $63.20 (Reg. $259) with promo code: GREEN20.

3. Relax with these innovatively designed Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-ear Headphones for $215.20 (Reg. $269) with promo code: GREEN20.

4. Play tunes wherever with the HomeSpot Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $23.96 (Reg. $79) with promo code: GREEN20.

5. Workout to crystal clear beats with HyperSonic DX Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $32 (Reg. $59) with promo code: GREEN20.

accessories

Charging is a necessary evil until somebody invents the infinite battery. But if you think you're cursed to carry a half-dozen different charging cables and accessories for the rest of your days, think again. If you're an Apple user, the Chargeworx 4-in-1 Multi-Charging Stand will change your life. This compact stand gives you a place to wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible smartphone, AirPods, an Apple Watch, and more at once. It even has an integrated USB output to charge just about any other additional device.

6. Charge all of your favorite Apple devices in one with Chargeworx 4-in-1 Multi-Charging Stand for $24 (Reg. $64) with promo code: GREEN20.

7. Simultaneously charge three devices with the HyperCharger MAX for $48 (Reg. $79) with promo code: GREEN20.

8. Just about charge most devices on the market with the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $20 (Reg. $30) with promo code: GREEN20.

9. Keep a small power bank handy with the AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger for $28 (Reg. $49) with promo code: GREEN20.

10. Plug in multiple devices and outlets with the One Power Multi-Outlet/USB Surge Protector for $22.40 (Reg. $29) with promo code: GREEN20.

Laptop accessories

Most people these days are working from home and realizing their just aren't quite as useful as their old office workstations. While you may have bought a monitor and keyboard to upgrade your home office, there's still something lacking: Mobility. Laptops are designed to be mobile and with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor, you won't have to sacrifice that mobility or convenience while you're working from home. This ingenious monitor connects seamlessly to your laptop, giving you a second screen on which to work. It's the easiest way to streamline your workflow on the go.

11. Add much-needed screen real estate with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO.

12. Attach your smartphone to your laptop with the Magnetic Smartphone Laptop Side Mount for $12 (Reg. $24) with promo code: GREEN20.

13. Elevate your laptop with the minimalist Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand for $24 (Reg. $89) with promo code: GREEN20.

14. Have all of the important ports you need on your laptop with the CASA Hub Pro 11-in-1 Full-Function Charging Transmission Hub for $112.80 (Reg. $179) with promo code: GREEN20.

15. Work comfortably on your sofa or bed with the Portable Lazy Laptop Desk for $107.96 (Reg. $199) with promo code: GREEN20.

accessories

With all that additional time spent at home, you may find your home is a bit, well, dirtier than it used to be. Meanwhile, long days of Zoom meetings leave you exhausted, so cleaning is at the bottom of your list. An easy way to upgrade your hygiene and improve your life is by investing in a robot vacuum. The Neabot NoMo Hands-Free Robot Vacuum is a great solution. The NoMo is an Amazon's Choice product with a 4.8-star rating on the marketplace. It features a powerful 2,700Pa suction to carry out even the heaviest-duty cleaning tasks and works with intelligent mapping and routing. With the NoMo, you're in control to schedule cleanings, customize your cleaning strategy, and monitor the cleaning status from anywhere.

16. Have your house vacuumed while you work with Neabot NoMo Hands-Free Robot Vacuum price dropped to $499 (Reg. $599).

17. Remotely control power outlets via smartphone app with the HomeDome Smart Outlet with Voice Control for $14.40 (Reg. $49) with promo code: GREEN20.

18. Safely open and close your garage from anywhere with the NX-100 Smart Garage Controller & Smart Plug Bundle for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code: GREEN20.

19. When summer rolls around next year, Cielo Breez Plus Smart AC Controller can cool your place down right before you come home for $88 (Reg. $149) with promo code: GREEN20.

Smartphone accessories

Due to social distancing measures, people are using their phones for video chatting more than ever. Whether you're talking to grandma or interviewing for a job, don't you want to look your best? With the Pictar Video Chat Kit, you always will. This kit has everything you need to connect in style. With a ring light for ideal lighting, a tripod for stability, and a wide-angle lens to get the perfect angle, you'll have the best video conferencing rig on the block.

20. Have the best smartphone video set up with the Pictar Video Chat Kit for $76 (Reg. $129) with promo code: GREEN20.

21. Record like having a personal videographer with this Robo 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal for $29.60 (Reg. $129) with promo code: GREEN20.

22. Securely mount your smartphone magnetically with the Bracketron Roadtripper for $32 (Reg. $49) with promo code: GREEN20.

23. Enhance your smartphone gaming experience with the Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller for $32 (Reg. $56) with promo code: GREEN20.

