Funding

HDFC Bank Backs Fintech Startup Smallcase

HDFC Bank has picked a minority stake in the company in return of the investment made as part of Series B funding round
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
HDFC Bank Backs Fintech Startup Smallcase
Image credit: Smallcase

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smallcase, a financial technology company that enables investing in a basket of stocks, has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its series B funding round from HDFC Bank. The country’s largest lender has picked a minority stake in the company in return of the investment.

Existing investors DSP Group, Sequoia Capital and Blume Ventures along with Arkam Ventures and a clutch of angel investors also participated in the round.

Founded in 2015 by IIT-Kharagpur alumnus Vasanth Kamath, Rohan Gupta and Anugrah Shrivastava, smallcase through its platform lets people invest in a portfolio of stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or even create customized portfolios. These portfolios can be sectoral, thematic, large-cap stocks-oriented or give exposure to various assets via ETFs aligned with the chosen asset allocation strategy.

For instance, a smallcase named ‘Smart Beta’ offers exposure to large-cap stocks.

Also Read: How Smallcase is Making Equity Investing Easier

“With a unique model, smallcase is well positioned to create a niche in the capital markets in India and also help expand the market,” Smita Bhagat, head – government and institutional business, e-commerce and startups units, HDFC Bank, said.

The Bengaluru-based company had raised USD 14 million as part of its Series B financing round led by DSP Group in September this year.

The start-up has tied up with brokerages like HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Axis Securities and Zerodha to offer smallcases to its customers.

Also Read: These Founders Want to Reduce Risk in Stock Investing

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

WayCool Foods Raises $7.8 Mn In Debt From RBL Bank And Others

Funding

Infra.Market Raises $20 Mn In Series B Round From Evolvence, Sistema Asia Fund, Foundamental GmbH

Funding

Kolkata-Based Mihup Raises $1.5 Mn As Part Of Series A From Accel Partners, Ideaspring Capital