4 Things to Consider to Successfully Launch an E-Commerce Aggregator Platform

E-commerce is a very simple concept; it refers to the act of buying or selling anything online. This ever-expanding idea has steadily grown both conceptually and monetarily during this millennium. According to the statistics gathering website statista.com; in 2021, over 2.14 billion people worldwide are expected to buy goods and services online. Statistics like these make the prospect of entering into the e-commerce market extremely tantalizing. But to succeed in any new endeavor you must look to those who have gone before you. E-commerce expert and entrepreneur, Idrees Kickz founded Woiair in 2015. The company is now one of the most well-known e-commerce brands that sells sneakers of the highest quality globally. In a recent conversation, Idrees shares four things to consider when planning to launch an e-commerce aggregator platform.

Do your research

Kickz wisely opines that; “Launching an e-commerce aggregator platform will be a journey and before you begin any journey you need a map to direct you where to go”. Thankfully there are endless resources available online in the form of step by step guides of how to structure and step up your eCommence business. You should also carry out extensive research on your intended product or service that you will offer. And it is a good idea to identify your online competitors and discover if they have left any gaps within the market that your business can fill.

Consider Integrations.

Kickz recommends seeing the big picture at the beginning of your e-commerce journey, rather than looking for it half way through. He advises; “From the moment you launch and even before, always ask yourself, how can I expand my concept? And what tools can I use to do this?” Make sure that your platform can support integration; plugins, extensions and expansion into social media sites like Instagram will help your business grow quickly.

Ensure ease of navigation and security.

Kickz advises always keeping the consumer in mind when creating your platform. He says to; “Imagine that your eCommerce platform is a bricks and mortar shop, if it was then you would have designed it so that the consumer can easily access your products in order to examine them and consider their purchase and you would also ensure that payment was handled in a safe and appropriate manner. You simply need to apply these concepts to the e-commerce world.”In recent years, security while making purchases online has been a huge consideration for consumers.

Be SEO-friendly.

Kickz recommends utilizing SEO as much as possible; “Your platform is the destination that you want consumers to reach and SEO are the signposts that can direct them there, use them to your advantage. Staying abreast of trending SEO keywords is the best way to position your platform within the consumer’s path.

The freedom to sell online is one of the greatest gifts the world wide web has bestowed on us. There is no limit to where e-commerce can take your business,you are limited only by what you have not yet learnt and there is a world of information out there to inform you. Idrees Kickz is clearly an entrepreneur who does not adhere to limits and his future within the world of e-commerce and beyond will clearly be a bright one.