Funding

Parsec Closes $25 Mn In Series B Round Led By Andreessen Horowitz

The fresh funds will be utilized to expand Parsec for Teams
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Parsec Closes $25 Mn In Series B Round Led By Andreessen Horowitz
Image credit: Parsec
Parsec Team

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

New York headquared Parsec remote streaming technology company has announced that it closed $25 million in Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Makers Fund, Notation Capital, NextView Ventures, and Lerer Hippeau also participated in the round.

The company will invest the fresh capital into expanding ‘Parsec for Teams’, growing its sales and marketing function, as well as introducing products.

Founded in 2016 by Chris Dickson and Benjy Boxer, the startup delivers a high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec’s SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform.

Commenting on the investment,  Martin Casado, general partner, Andressen Horowitz, said “We’ve been tremendously impressed watching Parsec overcome both technical and business challenges over the years, and we’re incredibly excited to be able to participate in the journey.”

“We truly believe that Parsec is the right technology for remote use of any app, and the team is on their way to building an iconic company to support that,” he further added.

More than 300 major companies currently use Parsec, including game developers like EA, Ubisoft, Blizzard, and Square Enix, as well as leaders in production, post production, broadcast, and more.

Benjy Boxer, co-founder and chief executive officer of Parsec said that Parasec is an essential part of an organization’s ‘arsenal’ during transition to digital-first culture and distributed teams.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

GoCardless Raises $95 Mn In Funding Round Led By Bain Capital Ventures

Funding

Observability Platform LOGIQ Raises $1.8 Mn In Seed Funding From Leo Capital

Future of Entrepreneurship

Should You Accept or Reject VC Funding?