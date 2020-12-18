Elon Musk Should Apologize for 'Insensitive' Comments Mocking Gender Pronouns, Says a Group That Ranked Tesla as a Top LGBTQ-Friendly Workplace

December 18, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Tesla's CEO should apologize for "insensitive" comments that mocked gender pronouns, LGBTQ activism group the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) told CNBC Thursday.

The group had previously ranked Tesla top of its Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which measures workplaces on their LGBTQ non-discrimination policies.

On Monday, Musk shared a picture on Twitter of a soldier rubbing bloody hands on his face with the caption "when you put he/him in ur bio," referring to people who add pronouns to their social media bios.

Advocacy group GLAAD says using pronouns in your social media bio can normalize the sharing of pronouns and "help foster a more trans-friendly social media environment."

After backlash from people accusing Musk of transphobia, he followed up by tweeting: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Musk also shared a 2017 tweet from his electric vehicle company Tesla that included a link to the HRC's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) index, saying the company was "very proud" of its score, and that LGBTQ inclusion was an "important part" of its culture.

The CEI ranks employers each year based on their LGBTQ non-discrimination policies, practices, and benefits.

Oh and umm … https://t.co/jtg944ERCy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

But the HRC wasn't impressed with his latest comments.

"The CEI is not a cover for poor personal behavior, and HRC condemns Musk's tweets mocking pronouns," the group told CNBC.

"Musk's insensitive comments stand completely contrary to what HRC's Workplace Equality Program works with companies each day to create — providing employees a safe, inclusive, and fair work environment," it said.

"Musk should apologize," its President Alphonso David added.

A former press secretary for the group tweeted: "Points can also be deducted for things like ... this tweet."

Tesla received full marks on the HRC's ranking this year, and is also a signatory of a HRC coalition of leading US employers that support legislation giving more federal protection to LGBTQ people.