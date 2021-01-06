Attracting Affluent Clients on Social Media

January 6, 2021 3 min read

It's a big mystery for most business owners on .

How can you share a message on social that sets you up to attract high-paying affluent clients who are ready, willing and able to pay you what you are worth?

The answer is quite simple. You hint at it. Repeatedly.

I learned this strategy from my early mentor and co-author of The No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing, Dan Kennedy.

Often in his newsletters and books, Kennedy would share little tidbits of information, like how he only flies private and that a one day of consulting with him is $18,800. When he did a VIP Day at Disney, he mentioned it. After a client flew him to England and rented out the Highclere Castle to get him to come and speak, he shared it.

And unlike the internet slime buckets who rent an expensive house and pretend it’s theirs for a photoshoot or pose on a jet for a minute and pretend it’s how they roll, Kennedy's mentions were always authentic. And oh so effective.

You knew that if you were approaching him for a day of consulting, you were going to be spending $18,800. And you believed it was worth it because he had trained you to believe it to be so.

Using this same strategy on your social media posts, don’t just share the highlights, connect those moments with real . Integrate the positioning within the context of offering to your audience.

Like when we went on our first Disney VIP Day as a family, a goal of mine after learning this was even a thing from Kennedy. I didn’t just take quick shots of us on the tour. I broke down the experience and related it to lessons my audience would find valuable — like how they make sure to learn your family members' names ahead of time so that they can feel special upon arrival.

When we celebrated the sale of my first company and booked a Concierge Suite that cost more than my first year’s salary out of college (and came with a private “genie” at our 24/7 beck and call), I didn’t just share photos of the amazing two-story loft suite onboard the cruise. I talked about how this level of service eliminated the normal headaches of cruising and how you can do the same thing for your customers. I did add pictures of the cheese boards and cocktails that awaited us every day when we returned from the pool for good measure.

When it comes to your social media, mention the highlights. Let your market in, but always incorporate it with valuable content that connects back to meaning for your audience.

It is another way to operate in service while attracting affluent clients ready to buy. You and your audience are worth it.