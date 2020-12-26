The Executive Selection: The Pearl Spa And Wellness At Four Seasons DIFC

December 26, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’re on the lookout for a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, look no further than Thee Pearl Spa and Wellness by Four Seasons Dubai. Our suggestion is to indulge in its signature Pearl Spa Experience, which is available across the three UAE Four Seasons Spas, each boasting its own distinct style to reflect the spa’s identity.

Source: Four Seasons DIFC

At the Pearl Spa and Wellness DIFC, black tea and myrrh blend are the signature notes, with ingredients sourced from the GCC and crafted on UAE soil, aimed to boost the immune system and reduce muscle sores and inflammations. The treatment begins with a foot massage, followed by a full body exfoliation, and a nourishing hair and body mask. To further calm you down, a full body massage and a facial treatment caps off the experience.

So, if you have any knots or stiffness that need to be worked out, and, at the same time, need to give your skin some extra TLC, head down here, and walk away feeling refreshed, energized, and impressed.

Related: The Executive Selection: The Spa At Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah