FlexJobs Might Just be the Ultimate Resource for Anyone Looking for a Side Hustle

Earn some extra income with a part-time or remote job.
Image credit: Maxwell Ridgeway

2 min read
With so many businesses struggling in 2020, there's no better time to start a side hustle. But, adding the unpaid work of researching, launching, and building your side hustle is a sacrifice that some people just can't afford to make. Instead, you may be better off finding a flexible freelance job to supplement your income. If you're interested in finding flexible work on the side, there's no better resource than FlexJobs.

Remote and flexible jobs are often more difficult to find than full-time ones. Typical job platforms don't have an abundance of freelance or contract offerings, which is where FlexJobs comes in. Their trained researchers scour hundreds of online job resources every day, consolidating all of the remote and flexible listings into their easy-to-use platform.

When FlexJobs' researchers find a job listing that looks promising, they dig in for more critical evaluations. If it passes their tests, they'll identify the most direct way to apply to that job. Only then is it actually added to the site with staff-written job summaries, company descriptions, company headquarters, and other useful information for applicants. They cut down all of your research time so you can focus on applying to the jobs you actually want. FlexJobs currently has more than 30,000 opportunities available in more than 50 career categories, from account management and business development to engineering and writing. They even give you access to award-winning career content, 1:1 career coaching, a resumé review, expert skills tests, video introductions, and more.

Find a flexible new opportunity and start making some extra cash on the side. A one-year subscription to FlexJobs is currently half off at just $24.95.

