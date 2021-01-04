Side Hustle

Learn How to Start a Successful Side Hustle From This Business Executive, Investor, and Entrepreneur

The Elevator Pitch judge can help you earn secondary income – fast.
Image credit: Kim Perell

In a year in which many businesses were forced to close temporarily and government assistance to small businesses was far from satisfactory, 2020 was a year to test ingenuity. For some, that means turning to a side hustle. There is no shortage of ways that people make extra money on the side, so if you have a skill-set, there's a good chance you can turn it into more cash.

But, you might need a little help getting started, and that's where Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course comes in.

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author who is an early-stage investor in more than 80 startups. A one-time startup entrepreneur herself, Perell has grown to be a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor who is a regular judge on Entrepreneur's Elevator Pitch series. She has also been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, MSNBC, Good Morning America's Side Hustle Showdown, and many more prominent shows.

In this interactive course, Perell will present you with a step-by-step guide to launch your side hustle. She'll help you find the right idea, identify your ideal customers, and begin the outreach process to start drumming up business. You'll learn the 11 tips for side hustle success and discover strategies to overcome your fear of failure. Perell will even give you a directory of more than 100 side hustle ideas to get you started.

Finally, you'll also get a free one-year subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine when you enroll. Start earning some extra money today. Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course is on sale now for a special, limited-time price of just $29.99.

