The New World Of AI-Based Adaptive Education

December 30, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Education today is taking big leaps towards embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and it’s applications in the teaching and learning methodologies. AI technologies are now all around us, influencing every aspect of our lives and changing the world in the process. It’s a booming domain that brings us one step closer to the world of tomorrow. Learning methods in AI are not limited to just presenting information and generic quizzes it is about to change the complete landscape of teaching. There are two types of learning, one general and the other specific to the child depending on the capability and specialized area of interest, requiring even more critical attention. Bloom’s Taxonomy must be implemented for teaching; land assessment draws our attention to “educational objectives". This points to a dynamic conception of a framework for students to develop their cognitive and comprehensive abilities

AI analytics to assist

Using AI systems, software, and support, students can learn from anywhere in the world at any time. Educational programs powered by AI are already helping students to be more empowered than before. AI could offer students a way to experiment and learn in a relatively judgment-free environment, especially when AI tutors can offer solutions for improvement. AI-driven analytics in education can help spot critical trends and delineate key markers to help teachers design the most effective classroom experience and drive digital transformation, thus preparing a guiding path to emerge from general to specific. Data analytics informed by adaptative AI solutions can help identify critical areas for student and teacher performance.

Individualized learning

From kindergarten to graduate school, one of the key ways AI will impact education is through the application of greater levels of individualized learning. Learning methods in AI are not limited to presenting information and generic quizzes. Smart virtual assistants, chatbots, smart home devices, self-driving cars, drones, and other intelligent systems in 2020 have established as have become the new normal.

Adaptive learning

Some of this is already happening through growing numbers of adaptive learning programs, games, and software. The benefit of online services in education is that it's capable of going way beyond any text book. Systems now respond to the needs of the student, putting greater emphasis on certain topics, repeating things that students haven’t mastered, and generally helping students to work at their own pace, whatever that may be.AI adaptive programs are aggressively improving and expanding. Voice controlled AI devices, at our homes now makes recommendations based on questions quickly adapts to our needs and commands, and nearly all study related preferences. A custom-tailored education could be a teacher and machine-assisted solution to helping students at different levels work together in one classroom, with teachers facilitating the learning and offering help and support when needed.

Teachers are mentors

Teachers are not only there to support and gauge the needs of students in terms of their skill level and basic knowledge—teachers create situations for students to work together and collaborate. Ultimately teachers are mentors. They are supporters. They are our inspirations. Inside and outside of the classroom, they are there for us. Individuals need to feel a sense of belonging and have meaningful connections, all of which a machine cannot provide. These programs can teach students fundamentals, but so far aren’t ideal for helping students learn high-order thinking and creativity, something that real-world teachers are still required to facilitate.

Flipped classroom model

While teachers are forced to deliver the majority of learning in a whole-class setting, whereas AI can deliver tailored learning, only to carefully evaluate every response to calibrate when to stick with the current topic and when to move onto the next. In many ways, technology is already driving some of these changes in the classroom, especially in schools that are online or embrace the flipped classroom model. Robots may not always be aware of gaps in their lectures and educational materials that can leave students confused about certain concepts.

AI-guided classroom

A teacher is also looking after the students in the class, spotting those experiencing difficulties and supporting them as necessary. In this sense it is one of the most human jobs we have. Reading subtle social cues that students need help is not something robots do well. The reality is, the more connected people are to technology, the more disconnected they are physically to other people. Teachers will supplement AI lessons, assist students who are struggling, and provide human interaction and hands-on experiences for students. AI will be the game changer.