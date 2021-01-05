Spam

Stop Annoying Robocalls While You Work With This Spam Call Blocker App

Block spam calls and texts with RoboKiller.
Image credit: RoboKiller

The most recent research on spam phone calls finds that spam grew by 108 percent in 2019. Despite congressional efforts to reduce spam across the country, it seems safe to say they failed in 2020. Spam callers still plague us every day with scams and despite our best efforts to control them, it's an uphill battle. If you're ready to stop the spam, check out RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker.

RoboKiller says it automatically blocks more than 1.1 million spam numbers, ensuring you can't be bothered by calls or texts from random numbers trying to scam you out of your hard-earned money. When spam callers do call your number, RoboKiller intercepts them with their own bots, wasting spam callers' time and deterring them from ever trying you back. Additionally, RoboKiller offers SMS spam protection ensuring that scam text messages never reach you.

RoboKiller also offers neighbor spoofing protection. Have you ever noticed that many spam calls seem to be coming from your own area code? This is called neighbor spoofing, and RoboKiller protects your number from being victimized by it. With personalized block and allow lists, you have the ultimate say in which numbers can and can't call you, so if you think RoboKiller accidentally blocked the wrong person, you can change it.

RoboKiller has earned 4.5 stars on the Apple Store, 4.0 stars on Google Play, and has been featured on NBC, Engadget, Wired, and Ars Technica. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for 24 percent off at $29.99, a two-year subscription for 37 percent off at $49.99, or a three-year subscription for 41 percent off at $69.99.

