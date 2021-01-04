iMumz Raises INR 2.2 Cr From Enzia Ventures And Titan Capital

January 4, 2021 3 min read

The pregnancy health app iMumz is supported by more than 1,000 obstetricians said on Monday to have raised INR 2.2 crore funding from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, and AngelList in a funding round.

The online app plans to enter the US in March with customized wearable devices and giving suggestions based on the wearable data for every pregnancy.

Having won the prestigious AtmaNirbhar app challenge in the health space, its founders aim for worldwide expansion.

“iMumz program has become the most popular pregnancy program in India due to its elegant UI and also its gamified approach of Baby Score for mothers and fathers to track how healthy the environment for the baby is. We have also built a powerful chat engine and live streaming feature which hosted over 160 senior doctors post COVID Lockdown, and answered 50,000 questions during those tough times,” stated Mayur Dhurpate, co-founder, iMumz, while talking about its ease of use with technical features.

The company claims to have delivered more than 100,000 healthy babies so far.

“We are seeing a huge demand for an iMumz equivalent post-pregnancy from our users. We will be releasing the iMumz app for new mothers and fathers on 20 January 2021 in India. This will take into account postpartum depression—the difficult period for mothers and will also have a Baby Growth Program—playful activities for brain development, the movement for the newborn. We are also moving towards a powerful personalization of the program for the expecting and new mothers through their health information,” explained Dr. Jaideep Malhotra, gynecologist and former president, FOGSI, in a statement.

The platform maintains that every expecting couple desires to have a safe, healthy, happy pregnancy, and their research reports that the womb environment of the mother during pregnancy is the first learning classroom for the child and shapes the baby’s genes, brain development, emotions, and immunity.

The app further maintains that its daily activities guard the expecting mother against stress, bonds her to her baby with baby bonding activities, pregnancy date wise music to unwind, and provides her yoga, diet for her fitness and desired nutrition.

"We believe in the diverse team of iMumz. They are on a much-focused trajectory to become the go-to-platform for pregnant women by helping them in their journey. Clearly, this is a large market globally. To date, iMumz created a huge impact in over 100,000 pregnancies and all set to launch in global markets," shared Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital, in the company statement.

The investors believe that the brand is moving in the right way and can easily penetrate the international markets, the press release said.

"In the current scenario, the Indian society has taken a 360 degree turn when it comes to health and wellness. People are more determined towards their mental and physical health, especially expecting mothers. In such an evolving country, apps like iMumz are the need of the hour and we are glad to have invested in iMumz as these modern applications are filling the gap with the much-required wellness awareness,” concluded Karuna Jain, partner, Enzia ventures.