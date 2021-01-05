Funding

Devic Earth Raises INR 10 Cr In Pre-Series A Funding Round Led By Blue Ashva Capital

The funds raised will be utilized to expedite its growth, product roadmaps, and operational presence in global markets
Devic Earth Raises INR 10 Cr In Pre-Series A Funding Round Led By Blue Ashva Capital
Bengaluru-based green technology company Devic Earth Pvt. Ltd announced on Tuesday to have raised its first institutional funding of INR 10 crore from Blue Ashva Sampada Fund.

The platform has said to have been placed across markets by offering products that are scalable and sustainable with advanced technology that provides user-friendly solutions to the problems faced due to air pollution.

“We are excited to have Blue Ashva Capital invest in our company and share our vision and mission of providing pure air to families and businesses across the world,” stated Dr. Srikanth Sola, founder, and chief executive officer, Devic Earth. 

The company maintains in a statement that its product ‘Pure Skies’ provides the most technologically advanced and user-friendly solution to improve ambient air quality. It comes with an intelligent wifi-based technology to handle airborne gaseous and particle pollutants across industries, homes, and cities. A single push of a button can help remove 40-50 per cent of nano-sized particles at <20µm, including PM2.5 and PM10.

"Devic Earth has developed and deployed a unique technology, Pure Skies, for improving air quality. Its ability to solve air pollution at scale for cities and large outdoor areas, factories, and industries would find application globally. Truly an Indian Innovation ready to solve the global challenge of air pollution. We are proud to be partnering with Devic Earth to offer Clean air as a Service (CaaS)," added Satya Bansal, founder, Blue Ashva Capital.

Founded in 2018, the two-year-old company’s initial vision was to eradicate the root cause of various health and environmental disorders originating from pollution and is now on a mission to provide clean air, water, and soil.

