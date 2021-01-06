Legalwiz Raises INR 3.8 Cr Funding From ContCentric

January 6, 2021 2 min read

Ahmedabad-based legaltech firm Legalwiz on Wednesday announced that it has raised INR 3.8 crore in a funding round led by ContCentric IT Services Pvt. Ltd.

Started in April 2016, the company has claimed to have enabled legal, financial, and corporate and taxation compliances with technology to ensure efficiency, transparency, and maximum value.

“We are excited about the funding from ContCentric because it will help to optimize Legalwiz.in performance and create new avenues for delivering greater value. It is strategic funding against the technology roadmap for Legalwiz.in,” said Shrijay Sheth, founder, Legalwiz. “This dovetails with our founding credo of simple-affordable-transparent because leveraging ContCentric’s proven expertise, we will be able to deliver even better customer experience and user experience. It will enable us to deploy technology to disrupt the legaltech market. Offering new services and software as a service (SAAS) products, Legalwiz.in will make tools available to clients for managing their taxation, compliances, and other business-related processes. The automated business operations and new products will give us an opportunity to offer value-added customized services to clients.”

The firm further maintains that they provide professional services as a ‘simple-affordable-transparent’ business model, making it easy to start and manage businesses in India.

“ContCentric will be the investor and technical development partner in this relationship. Our proven expertise in automating business operations will help boost efficiencies, improve customer onboarding, and the customer experience for Legalwiz.in. ContCentric aims to increase our offerings and include financial investment and mentoring, homegrown product, and technical partnership along with our current ECM and portal development services. The resulting synergies will help us demonstrate our capabilities and also further build our reputation as investors. This association will also improve our vertical knowledge of "business professional services" and will also enrich our product development experience. We are highly optimistic about this investment because of Legalwiz.in’s customer-centric approach and ease of getting things done. Also, the massive market potential makes this a very confident bet,” concluded Gaurav Barot, chief executive officer, ContCentric, while explaining the synergies in this alliance.