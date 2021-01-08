Fashion Forward - The Diva of Social Media

January 8, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Honestly, this woman could look good in a potato sack. Afashion blogger and a YouTuber, Komal Pandey was born on June 18, 1994, in New Delhi. She completed her schooling from Delhi. She has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from ShahidBhagat Singh College.

Komal was attracted to the fashion world since a young age. Her friends suggested that she should start her own venture at a very young age. Komal started a blog ‘The College Couture’ that was related to fashion. Komal Pandey also received the award for the most stylish blogger in 2016. Komal and her best friend Dolly Singh also featured in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want recently. They talked their friendship and personal experiences on the show. Komal’s blog was also recently titled as Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Blog.

It was the love for fashion that drove her to become one of the leading fashion influencers of the country, Komal Pandey. A famous Indian Instagram figure who has earned more than 1.3 M followers and counting, learning from her on how to experiment with their closet. She has redefined how one could dress impeccably even without shelling out money on high-end brands and the appreciation on each of her post has been the testimony to the same.

We know Komal Pandey for her bling and dazzles, but there is much more than what meets the eye, coming from a lower middle-class family, she has climbed the heights of success one step at a time. A college going girl who would save from her pocket money to experiment on fashion, Komal never was a brand conscious person. She would explore the flea markets and find gems to create her own fashion statement. It was the year 2013 when she started sharing her ideas on Instagram and since then, she has never looked back. Komal was initially hired by one of the leading Indian online communities for women, where just in a span of her 1.5-year tenure, she curated over 400 videos. Later on, she moved out to be an independent blogger and continuously adding feathers to her success. It is the affordable and recyclable fashion that she believes in, which has made her one of the brightest stars on the Instagram universe. The inspiration for her fashion sense came from the fashion capsules, where creative artists would present different ways to carry an outfit. A new concept to India, Komal presented it in her own way through a series of posts on Instagram under the theme #fashiontherapy. The seasons were a big hit with refreshed looks and more styling to experiment with. Her series, #FashionTherapy is truly something else; from prints and silhouettes to colours and styles, she has been serving some seriously aesthetic style concepts on her instagram.