How AI, ML Are Transforming the Corporate E-Learning Landscape

January 11, 2021

In today’s digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) has found its applications in almost all spheres of life and business. In a time when organizations find it increasingly challenging to upskill and reskill their workforce, they are adopting AI to deliver effective corporate e-learning solutions. These solutions offer a personalized way for employees to learn and grow as per their needs. There are many ways AI helps to facilitate the overall corporate training and development experience.

Personalized learning journey

Today, the one-size-fits-all approach does not work when it comes to training the millennial workforce. People have different learning needs, preferences, adaptability and output. Thus, organizations make use of AI technology to track individual performance and collate data based on their overall progress. The data helps organizations update e-learning curriculum and accordingly assign to learners per their pertinent needs. As a result, the AI-enabled corporate e-learning approach goes a long way towards bridging individual skills-gaps, enhance performance and personalize the overall journey.

Continuous feedback and improvement cycle

No learning and development journey can be effective without due assessment, feedback and improvement. AI automates the process of performance tracking, reporting, and testing new permutations and combinations to solve different problems. Thus, learners have near real time feedback based on their performance. This feedback is data driven and can be much more objective compared to a human trainer’s feedback, who might miss finer details. It helps learners understand their strong and weak areas and further in the right direction.



Addressing the queries

The smart AI technology can also address the problems of e-learners in real-time. One of the significant difficulties that learners face during traditional online corporate training sessions is the inability to clear their queries when they need it. It may be due to the absence of a live instructor. Thus, by incorporating AI technology with e-learning content, the lack of a human trainer can be addressed to a great extent. Learners can ask questions from the AI assistant and get relevant answers.

More accessibility and inclusion

As organizations aim to become more people friendly and inclusive, the new-age learning management solutions powered by AI technology can help train learners with disabilities. For example, such e-learning solutions can convert spoken language into transcripts for learners with hearing disabilities or vice-versa for those with visual challenges. Moreover, AI also works as a smart assistant to provide voice-based content for the ones who have mobility problems. Thus, learners engage more, can collaborate with their peer group, and become more effective at work.

Self-improvement

AI enabled e-learning produces and analyzes training data. These data patterns could be deep and rich enough to be beyond human processing capabilities. Using insights from analytics, organizations can further align the right kind of learning to the target audiences depending on their job roles, preferences and training needs. In a way, we can say that the corporate learning system improves itself for better results.

With rising waves of digital disruption, AI is continuously emerging as the core technology to deliver corporate e-learning solutions. Most of the new age e-learning programmes are automated with AI technology. These programs include tests, short quizzes, and gamified group exercises. These help to boost learner engagement, bridge knowledge-gaps, increase return on investments, and improve business productivity. Eventually, AI is shifting from relevancy in technologically advanced areas to affecting significant industries such as Automobile, Aviation, Retail, Healthcare, and so on. With innovation in AI learning models, next-generation learning platforms can create an immersive environment for new-age learners. As a result, this ensures that the overall experience becomes more engaging, personalized, and better for every learner.