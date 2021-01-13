Insect Kids, A Sustainable Toy Concept Built By Lebanese Innovators, Wins Audi Innovation Award 2020

January 13, 2021 3 min read

Insect Kids, a biodegradable and recyclable toy concept designed by brother and sister duo Ahmad and Rasha Jarrar, has won the 2020 Audi Innovation Award.

Now in its fifth edition, this year’s theme for the competition led by Audi Middle East centered around "circular" models, which refers to the restorative process through which materials and resources used for a design would be in use for as long as possible, extracting its maximum value. The competition sought to raise social awareness and stimulate a discourse for sustainable lifestyle solutions through the inventive use of energy and resources.

The winning duo won judges over by fitting its concept perfectly to the theme with its idea of reducing plastic consumption through designing a toy that can be constantly reused and is fully recyclable. In a statement, Ahmad and Rasha Jarrar, co-creators of Insect Kids, said, “By using flatpack technology and biodegradable materials, we enable parents to maintain a minimalist and clutter-free home, while the planet benefits from removing the toxic cycle of plastic toys being purchased which then end up in the landfill.”

With studies indicating that children get bored of toys in an average of 36 days, Insect Kids’ sustainable toys can be easily disassembled before its next use to reduce clutter and ensure space efficiency. The team is also providing recycling services for responsible disposable at the end of its lifecycle. “We believe there is a real opportunity for a new entrant like us to disrupt the industry and bring some attention back from traditional toys.”

The project has been awarded with the 2020 Audi Innovation Award trophy, an all-expense paid trip to the Audi factory at Ingolstadt, Germany, and US$25,000 worth of consultancy to cover IP registration, legal counselling, and business development. Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, commended the team, saying “We are proud to be supporting a sustainable future and provide a platform for growth of innovative like-minded individuals.”

In second place was Infrastic, which aims to reduce waste by introducing waste plastic as a main component in infrastructural services. The team proposes a new concrete block mix made up of plastic pigments, styrofoam waste particles, and stone waste, infused with sand and gravel, to replace the traditional hollow block. The third place was awarded to Teknova, which aims to leverage an IoT based patented "fatigue sensor" to measure the wear and tear of metal ware, while remotely tracking the remaining useful life of structural materials.

