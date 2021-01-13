3 Essentials To Step Into Entrepreneurship And Live Your Dreams

January 13, 2021 3 min read

In a world where job opportunities are limited as well as limiting, entrepreneurship is a journey that many have opted to traverse. Some successfully: Tom Moyal, CEO of Digital Event, and Jay Awal, Founder and CEO of MxM, are entrepreneurs who have succeeded and share their secrets.

Digital Event is a marketing agency that caters to clients who need logos, Web designing, and even influencer contacts to boost their brand visibility. Moyal has worked with celebrities to personalize their social media filters, for instance, Alexa Dellanos and Tana Mongeau.

MxM, simultaneously, is an educational platform that outlines a step-by-step guide to help entrepreneurs become successful. No one wants to be stuck working 9-5 jobs for the rest of their lives while still worrying about money and whether they can even afford to retire. Borrowing from Awal and Moyal, here are three essentials that you need to succeed as an entrepreneur.

Chase your vision

Money is extremely attractive and irresistible; it is perhaps why many entrepreneurs are blinded by it. As an entrepreneur, you need to resist the urge to 'count your chickens before they hatch’. To make it as an entrepreneur, you need to be working towards a vision. In Moyal's case, he chased his dream and passion for digital marketing and entrepreneurship from France to Canada. As Awal asserts, "Chase your vision, not the money."

Learn the skills

The thing that sets successful entrepreneurs apart is their undying thirst for information. "It doesn't end as soon as you establish your business; you need to stay up to date and learn better ways to run your business," says Moyal. Awal explains, "MxM focuses on helping people learn how to get into entrepreneurship, succeed, and remain successful. It is one thing to be a successful entrepreneur and a whole other thing to sustain it. Remember, the world is changing fast."

Think bigger, much sooner

Think bigger, much sooner is one of the catchphrases that MxM uses. Many people are rushing towards entrepreneurship because they want to achieve financial and time freedom; however, this can narrow their vision, and they remain caged in a box. "Entrepreneurship offers limitless extents for you to explore and succeed; you have to be the trendsetter rather than the follower. With technology at your disposal, the sky is the limit," concludes Moyal.

Walking the entrepreneurial journey is not easy, and you need to throw in resilience and undeterred drive. Moyal has said that he loves creating, making profits, and developing his skill set. Awal, at the same time, is fulfilling his dream of helping people become successful entrepreneurs. Don't start your entrepreneurial journey blind; learn the game from the best.