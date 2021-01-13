Popular Digital A-listers to come together for the Influencer Awards Of 2021

January 13, 2021 4 min read

The power of Social Media in educating, inspiring, and entertaining people is supreme. Having increased the opportunity for many creators and influencers to engage with their fans, the digital arena also gives them a chance to present their unique content. Social media platforms also become a way for influencers to channel trends and upcoming phenomena through their social media handles. The Influencer Summit & Awards 2021, is expected to be THE virtual event of the month where many influencers and creators will network, and celebrate the extended achievements of the digital space. Full of excitement, the D-Day is expected to be a big blast! Read along to know everything the event plans to bring in for the community.

Who is attending and what is the agenda?

A step towards creators’ and influencers’ empowerment is being taken by Entrepreneur India’s Influencer Summit & Awards 2021. With different influencers, bloggers, and creators coming together, this event is for all those who like to share a part of themselves on social media. On the 15th of January 2021, all those with their A-game on in the digital space will share insights from their experiences, with 1000+ attendees, 25+ amazing speakers, and 10+ interesting sessions, expected to be a part of this one-amazing-event. With an extended agenda in store, different niche sessions on content creation, influencing strategies, and starting out digitally are going to be relevant parts of this event.

The Summit will explore stories of creators who’ve been there and done that!

The Summit Section is a learning pandora’s box for all those who look to gather some hands-on tips from the experts. A number of fabulous panel discussions by skilled celebrities, influencers, and YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani, Juhi Godambe, Sonu Sood, Niharika NM, Komal Pandey, BeerBiceps, and several others. The journies and experiences of these artists and influencers will surely inspire and motivate attendees and give them a great opportunity to explore the network and their skills to progress.

Acknowledging Influencers and their achievements with Awards

For appreciating creators and influencers for their hard work and achievements, an award segment will be a part of the event. With the goal of acknowledging talent and recognizing those who stand out in the zone of content creation, the award section celebrates and highlights the path-breaking work done by some of our favorite creators. The event will bring into the spotlight innovative, out-of-the-box, and entertaining content creators and be concluded by celebrating the feats!

Here’s what a few creators have to say about the upcoming event:

1. Farhana Bodi

"Excited to be a part of the Entrepreneur’s Influencer Summit. Looking forward to networking with like-minded people, impart knowledge & have conversations with India’s Top Brands."

2. Sejal Kumar

"I am extremely excited to be a part of Entrepreneur India’s influencer Summit. It is a great platform and I’m really glad to be sharing the panel with some amazing creators. To me, fashion is about being comfortable in what you wear and that’s something I’ll be focusing upon. Moreover, I’m looking forward to discussing how to style up and style down in 2021 and what new can we bring into this hopeful year."

3. Nikunj Lotia a.k.a Be YouNick

"Stoked to be attending the Entrepreneur India’s Influencer Marketing Summit. Keen to talk learn and network as an entrepreneur/influencer. See you there!"

