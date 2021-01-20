If You Want to Freelance in IT, CompTIA Certification Can Open Doors

January 20, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The country's unemployment rate remains obstinately high despite the stock market surging. For many who are furloughed or laid off, it's been extraordinarily hard to find work. But when one door closes, another door opens, and a pandemic economy can be the perfect time to learn the skills that can help you pivot to a successful and rewarding freelance or consulting career. For those interested in the field of IT and , that means a focus on CompTIA.

CompTIA is one of the IT industry's top trade associations, issuing professional certifications that are often prerequisites for some of the best jobs in . In The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle, you'll get an unparalleled introduction to CompTIA offerings and get on track to pass a number of important certification exams on your first attempt.

This 24-course bundle is a one-stop-shop to become an IT professional. Across these classes, you'll get study materials and prepare to pass the following exams:

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)

CompTIA Accelerated A+ Core (220-1001)

CompTIA Accelerated A+ Core (220-1002)

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

CompTIA Core Blockchain

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

That extensive list will help you launch a freelance career in ethical hacking, cybersecurity, networking, server construction, the blockchain, cloud management, and much more. There are also dedicated courses for risk management and working from the Linux command line.

The most comprehensive IT education you'll ever get is in The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. Enroll today for just $69.

Prices subject to change.