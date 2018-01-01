Unemployment

Smoking

Smokers Get Burned When it Comes to Payday

A new study suggests that smoking not only harms to physical health, but finances too.
Reuters | 3 min read
Dream Job

8 Tips to Gather Experience to Land Your Dream Job

Prep for when the perfect position opens up.
Stan Popovich | 4 min read
Unemployment

How Unemployment Impacts Your Personality

It partially depends on your gender.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Hiring Employees

What Tech Companies Are Doing to Bridge the Skills Gap

The shortage of workers trained for jobs in the digital economy and sophisticated manufacturing is costly for companies and vexing for the unemployed.
Jeremy Johnson | 4 min read
Hiring

3 Questions to Ask When Considering an Unemployed Candidate

Managers shouldn't quickly dismiss those currently out of work, but like any other potential hire, due diligence is required.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Robots

The Rise of the Robotic Co-Worker

By assuming core processes in factories, labs, hospitals, offices, will machines make people irrelevant or unemployed? Consider this argument that humans partnered with such machines will give rise to efficiency, customer service and innovation.
Alastair Bathgate | 6 min read
Career Mental Health

Report: Having a Bad Job Is More Psychologically Damaging Than Being Unemployed

New research calls into question the well-accustomed axiom that any job is better than no job at all.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Quitting a Job

Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs More, and That's a Good Thing

In September, people were quitting their jobs the fastest rate in more than six years.
Reuters | 2 min read
Managing Employees

Factor in These 7 Employee Costs Before You Start Bidding for That Star Hire

Employees see only the number on their paychecks but your bottom line is pinched much harder than just that.
Matt Straz | 3 min read
Work-Life Balance

France's New Economics Minister Proposes Increase on 35-Hour Workweeks

Days prior to taking office, Emmanuel Macron suggested that unions should vote on certain 'exceptions' to a long-running and controversial French law.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Unemployment -- or not having a job -- typically limits an individual’s ability to participate in the economy as a consumer. High unemployment rates in a city, state or country has negative impact on an overall economy. 

 
