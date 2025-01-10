New Jobs Report Indicates a 'Strong Economy' That Is 'More Resilient Than Anticipated,' According to Experts Friday's jobs report showed that the unemployment rate was down and job additions were up — but fewer jobs were added in 2024 than in 2023.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the U.S. economy added 256,000 new jobs in December, higher than expectations of 165,000.
  • Experts at EY and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management told Entrepreneur that the Federal Reserve will pause rate cuts in response to the report.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its "Employment Situation Summary" report for December on Friday, and the findings "underscored that this is a strong economy," says Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, in a statement to Entrepreneur.

The report showed that the U.S. economy added 256,000 new jobs in December, the most since March, while unemployment fell slightly to 4.1%. The number of jobs added was above consensus expectations for a 165,000 gain, EY senior economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur in a separate statement.

Employment was up in industries like healthcare and retail, which added 46,000 jobs and 43,000 jobs in December respectively.

The unemployment rate has remained steady at either 4.1% or 4.2% for the past seven months, with 6.9 million people out of work in December. The number of people who have been unemployed for at least six months is 1.6 million, up by 278,000 from the same time last year, according to the report.

Related: 'Really Hard to Find a Job': 1.7 Million Job Seekers Have Been Looking for Work for at Least 6 Months

The economy gained 2.2 million jobs overall in 2024, which made it "more resilient than anticipated," according to Boussour, but the gain was less than the 3 million jobs added in 2023.

Ausenbaugh stated that Friday's job report dampens the prospect of a rate cut at the next few meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The next meeting is on January 28 and 29.

"The data underscored that this is a strong economy that doesn't currently need meaningful additional policy easing to see its expansion persist," Ausenbaugh asserted.

"The 'x-factors,' of course, are the coming twists and turns related to trade policy, geopolitics, and government efficiency," she added.

Related: The Fed Just Cut Rates for the Third Time This Year. Here's How It Will Affect Mortgage Rates, According to a 40-Year Veteran of the Real Estate Industry

Boussour's comments agreed with Ausenbaugh's.

"Overall, this report should comfort the Fed that a pause in the rate-cutting cycle is appropriate," Boussour stated.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a Plan for Inauguration Day

The 2024 presidential election is over, leaving many happy while others continue to mourn the results. It resulted in deeper divisions among voters. As we approach Inauguration Day, small business owners' focus needs to shift from division to pragmatic planning, which can ensure resilience and growth, regardless of which policy changes come down the pike.

By Martin Rust
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Only Require a 2-Year Degree — With Some Around $100,000 and Higher

People with two-year degrees may see career growth in the healthcare, aviation, and technology industries over the next 10 years, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis
Business Solutions

Next-Level Productivity Has Arrived with Microsoft Office Home & Business 2024

Smarter tools, faster performance, and AI enhancements.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Hard and Soft Skills Go Hand-in-Hand — These Are the Ones You Need to Sharpen This Year

The coming year promises to be one of change, which can be daunting and exciting. While it's important to stay on top of new technologies, the key will be sharpening those soft skills.

By Aytekin Tank