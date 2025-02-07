'Frozen, but Robust': Here's What the Latest Jobs Report Says About Rate Cuts, According to an Big Four Senior Economist The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in January.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the U.S. economy added 143,000 jobs in January, well below estimates of 170,000.
  • EY senior economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur that the Federal Reserve will be more cautious with rate cuts in 2025 in response.

The latest "Employment Situation Summary" report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed the labor market started the year on a downshift from 2024. EY senior economist Lydia Boussour told Entrepreneur in an emailed statement that the findings give the Federal Reserve "the luxury of time" to cut rates.

The report showed that the U.S. economy added 143,000 new jobs in January, below consensus forecasts of 170,000 and beneath the average monthly gain of 166,000 jobs in 2024. Boussour described the labor market as "frozen, but robust."

"Business executives continue to rein in hiring but are still holding off on layoffs as they navigate a more uncertain economic and policy environment," she stated.

Related: December Jobs Report Indicates a 'Strong Economy' That Is 'More Resilient Than Anticipated,' According to Experts

January's job gains were highest in the healthcare, retail, and social assistance industries, each of which added at least 22,000 jobs. Employment meanwhile declined by 8,000 jobs over the month in the mining, quarrying, oil, and gas extraction industry after little change in 2024.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

The private sector added 111,000 jobs in January while government roles increased by 32,000. Private sector wages rose by 17 cents over the month to $35.87 while the average workweek decreased by 0.1 hours to 34.1 hours.

The report also showed that the unemployment rate was at 4%, its lowest level since May 2024, according to the NYTimes.

Related: 'Really Hard to Find a Job': 1.7 Million Job Seekers Have Been Looking for Work for at Least 6 Months

Boussour expects job growth to continue to be below last year's average of 166,000 jobs added per month and for the unemployment rate to increase towards 4.4% as businesses conduct more layoffs.

When it comes to Federal Reserve policy, she says that the Fed will be more cautious in reaction to the January jobs report and slow down the pace of rate cuts.

"We believe Fed policymakers will judge the labor market as giving them the luxury of time when it comes to easing monetary policy further, especially considering the stronger wage figures," Bousssour stated. "Even though we anticipate inflation will decelerate markedly in the coming months while labor market conditions cool, we anticipate the Fed will maintain a wait-and-see approach."

While Boussour previously expected three rate cuts in 2025 (in March, June, and September), she now anticipates only two cuts in June and December.

Related: The Fed Just Cut Rates for the Third Time This Year. Here's How It Will Affect Mortgage Rates, According to a 40-Year Veteran of the Real Estate Industry
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

What Brands and Consumers Can Do to Build a Privacy-First Digital Future

As privacy concerns grow, consumers and businesses alike are rethinking how data is collected and used. A cultural shift toward transparency and accountability is paving the way for privacy-first solutions — and raising the stakes for companies that fail to adapt.

By Scott Baradell
Thought Leaders

I've Worked with Over 400 Married Entrepreneurs — Here are 4 Lessons I've Learned

Entrepreneurs often face an intense balancing act: scaling their businesses while nurturing their relationships. In my years of coaching over 400 married business owners, I've observed the struggles that frequently arise in these partnerships.

By Joey Wilder
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

5 Mindset Tips for a Successful 2025

What makes the difference between a successful business and one that doesn't last? The mindset of the business owner plays a crucial role.

By Joseph Camberato
Leadership

How Flexible Talent Is Transforming Consulting

Entrepreneurs can tune their disruption muscle by studying how consulting is facing two massive headwinds: Top Consultants are going independent, and Talent Platforms are able to outcompete their incumbents.

By Matthew Mottola
Marketing

We Are in a Mental Health Crisis — Here's How Leaders Can Create High Performance Workplaces

Marketing leaders should prioritize mental health by restructuring workflows, thoughtfully using technology and fostering a supportive culture to achieve sustainable success and innovation.

By Jason Greenwood