What the Latest Jobs Report Says About the Economy Right Now

Employment gains continued in November, but the unemployment rate climbed and wage growth slowed.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 16, 2025

U.S. employers added about 64,000 jobs in November, a gain that exceeded expectations but marked a slower pace of hiring. The unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, its highest level in several years, signaling a cooling labor market.

Average hourly earnings were little changed, showing minimal wage growth after months of slowing increases. As usual, most of the job gains came from the health care sector, which added 46,000 jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report suggests the economy continues to create jobs, but with less momentum. Hiring has not stalled, but growth has eased as the labor market moves toward more measured conditions heading into 2026.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

