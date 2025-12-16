Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

But the holidays offer a rare kind of stillness, the kind that can fuel your next wave of ideas if you let it. It’s not about doing nothing; it’s about doing less, with more intention.

These strategies will help you reset and come back clearer, calmer and ready for what’s next.

Even when I try to rest, I still think about business. When I’m in the sauna, out for a walk or just sitting quietly, ideas keep coming. I write things down, plan in my head, and my mind keeps moving. Most days, I do not really switch off. I know I am not the only one.

That is why Christmas Eve and Christmas Day can be hard to enjoy fully. While the world slows down, our brains are still on. But rest does not mean becoming someone else. You can stay exactly who you are — focused, curious, full of ideas — and still enjoy a slower, more meaningful kind of day.

The truth is, most of us are dealing with some level of burnout, whether we admit it or not. According to Tailor Brands, 72% of entrepreneurs experience burnout at some point. That is nearly all of us. And it is easy to see why. We push through weekends, holidays and even rest days, thinking it will give us an edge. But it usually does the opposite. Slowing down for even a day or two helps more than we think. You come back clearer, sharper and more focused. It is not about doing nothing. It is about doing less, with more intention.

Cut back on caffeine and energy drinks before the holidays

If you’re serious about recharging over the holidays, consider dialing down your caffeine and energy drink intake a few days before your break. According to research cited by Anker Huis, energy drinks and caffeine can lead to dependency by overstimulating dopamine, the brain’s reward chemical. That spike in stimulation keeps your brain on edge and makes true rest feel impossible. Gradually cutting back can reset your dopamine receptors and help you feel more relaxed, focused, and genuinely recharged during your time off. It’s not about quitting forever, just giving your brain a break so your body can actually rest.

Last Christmas, I tried this for the first time. I cut back on caffeine about two weeks before the holidays and replaced it with more walks in nature. It really made a difference. I wasn’t as wired, I felt less restless, and I could actually enjoy the season. I spent more time reading, slowing down and even doing a bit of work, but without that jittery, always-on feeling. I felt more present. I’m doing it again this year because it worked. It’s a small change, but it really helps me reset.

Journal your thoughts and plans

Journaling is a simple and powerful way to clear your head and feel more grounded. According to Goldspot, 65% of people say journaling has helped them manage stress better, which makes it not just a creative outlet but also a tool for emotional balance. I journal almost every day for five to ten minutes. But during the holidays, I slow down and do it for much longer.

I use the quiet time around Christmas and New Year to reflect on the past year, think through what worked and what didn’t, and set goals for the year ahead. It helps me get clear on where I’m going and why. You can write down anything that’s on your mind or just let the thoughts flow. It doesn’t have to be perfect. What matters is that it gives you space to pause, breathe and check in with yourself.

Read something that reconnects you with your purpose

Use the quiet of Christmas morning to read something that reminds you why you started. Not a book about hustle or growth hacks, but something that helps you step back and reconnect with your bigger purpose. When the world slows down for a moment, it’s a good time to remember what you’re really building.

These are the three books I picked up for this season. I might not read all of them over Christmas, and that’s fine. The point isn’t to rush or treat it like a task. It’s just about slowing down and letting the right ideas sink in.

Start With Why by Simon Sinek — a timeless reminder to lead with purpose

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho — a short and powerful story about following your path

Essentialism by Greg McKeown — for cutting the noise and focusing on what matters

Sometimes, one quiet morning with the right book can reset your whole direction.

Have coffee or lunch with another entrepreneur friend

Keep it relaxed. No agenda, no pressure. Just meet up and talk. Share your processes, ideas, wins and struggles. Ask questions. Trade strategies. Compare what’s working and what’s not. Make it meaningful, but not a business meeting. These kinds of honest, informal conversations often lead to insights that never come up in structured calls.

And they do more than just clear your head — they expand your network in a way that feels real. According to Yale University’s Office of Career Strategy, 85% of jobs are found through networking. So, even when you’re not actively looking for anything, staying connected matters. Sometimes one good conversation opens doors you didn’t even know were there.

Watch a movie that fuels your motivation or creativity

I usually don’t make time for movies. Most of the year, they feel like a waste of time, and I’d rather be building something or thinking through an idea. But during the winter season, especially around Christmas, I allow myself to slow down and enjoy it. I watch more Netflix, take time to relax and let myself get into a good story. I did that the last couple of Christmases, and I’ll do it again this year.

Pick something that stirs you emotionally or creatively. It doesn’t have to be educational or business-related. Sometimes just watching a great story is enough to reset your mindset or bring a fresh wave of energy. A good film can quietly remind you what vision, risk and persistence actually look like.

Here are three I really like this season:

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty — about stepping out of routine and choosing adventure over fear

The Founder — the story of how McDonald’s grew into a global brand and what that kind of drive can look like

Joy — based on the true story of Joy Mangano, who built a product empire starting from her living room

You don’t need to turn it into a productivity task. Just watch, enjoy and let something meaningful sink in.

Send a few personalized Christmas messages and tease your vision for 2026

Use the stillness of the holiday to record a short, thoughtful message. Share a Christmas greeting along with a quick look at your plans for 2026. Send it as a video brochure, which is a printed card that includes a small screen, speaker, and rechargeable battery. According to Red Paper Plane, the price for video brochures ranges from $17 to $70 per unit, making them a flexible option for nearly any budget. Don’t make this a sales pitch. It is simply a way to be present and to show appreciation in a way people will remember as they head into the new year.

Most people are overwhelmed with digital noise in December. A physical video message stands out. You are not asking for anything. You are just showing up with gratitude and a glimpse into what is next. For clients, partners, investors or loyal supporters, this kind of gesture feels personal, intentional and memorable. It is a small effort that can build real connection and keep your brand top of mind long after the holidays are over.

Go for a walk in the forest

According to OverlookbootsI, a study of 74 young men who walked 15 minutes in a forest, found that the average salivary cortisol (stress hormone) fell from 9.70 nmol/L down to 8.37 nmol/L. By contrast, men walking 15 minutes in an urban environment showed almost no change. That’s a measurable drop in stress just from being around trees.

Personally, I love walking in the forest and try to do it every day. It’s one of the few things that reliably clears my mind. I use the time to record voice notes, simply speaking out my thoughts, ideas, plans and challenges. It helps me process everything, get clarity and often come back with solutions I couldn’t find while sitting at a desk. You don’t need a silent retreat. Just a short walk in nature can work wonders.

Going to the water helps nerves

After walking in the forest, my second go-to is being near water — a river, a lake or the sea. There’s something about it that instantly slows me down and clears mental clutter. I don’t need to swim or meditate or do anything special. Just sitting by the water calms my system and gives me space to think.

According to Pond Haven, people living in cities and struggling with low income who lived within 1 km of the coast had a 40% lower risk of suffering from anxiety or depression compared to those farther inland. There’s something powerful and proven about water’s effect on our minds.

Set up your infrastructure, your servers, your space

If you’re the kind of entrepreneur who likes to build or improve things, even on Christmas, setting up your own server during the holidays might be a good way to spend the time. It can save you a lot of money in the long run. According to Alta, shared hosting usually costs between $2 and $15 per month for each website. More advanced hosting can go up to $100 or more per month. In comparison, you can buy a good refurbished enterprise server for around $300 to $500. With solid specs like 32 to 64 GB of RAM and SSD storage, it can handle anywhere from 50 to 500 websites, depending on size and traffic.

This is a smart option if you have a lot of projects and websites, because hosting costs can grow quickly. I’m not a technical person myself. I don’t like working on backend systems. I prefer thinking about strategy and the big picture. But I was lucky to know someone who understands servers and set everything up for me. That setup now supports all my work. Instead of paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars every month for hosting, I have something that works, gives me control and saves me money.

Reimagine your operations while everyone else is offline

The holidays don’t need to be about doing. It can be a chance to see things more clearly. One of the best decisions I made last Christmas wasn’t to take action, but to pause, reflect and take a closer look at how my agency was running behind the scenes. That quiet time helped me realize it was time to centralize our operations into one ERP system.

Over the year, that change made a huge difference. According to Jobscope, 95% of businesses report improved process efficiency after implementing ERP systems, along with stronger decision-making. As Brian Tracy famously said, “Every minute you spend in planning saves 10 minutes in execution; this gives you a 1,000 percent Return on Energy.” So if your mind still wants to move, let it move forward strategically.

Work on your car. It clears your head and builds confidence.

Once again, I’m not a technical person, not in my entrepreneurial work and definitely not when it comes to cars. But over time, I’ve discovered that doing small repairs on my vehicle is one of the best ways to disconnect from digital work and reconnect with myself. It’s strangely therapeutic. I started with zero experience, just curiosity, support from ChatGPT and some help from friends.

What I’ve found is that even if you’re not “a car person,” with a little research and guidance, you can absolutely figure things out. It builds confidence, relieves stress and saves real money. In fact, according to Lemon, DIY vehicle owners save an average of $3,993 per year by handling their own repairs and maintenance. That’s not just a financial win; it’s a mindset shift. Every time I fix something, no matter how small, I feel more capable, more grounded and more in control.

Final thoughts before the year ends

You don’t need to change who you are to rest. You just need to slow down with intention. For entrepreneurs, rest doesn’t always mean doing nothing. Sometimes it means doing something different — something that clears your head, helps you reset, and reminds you why you started. Whether it’s journaling, walking in nature, fixing something on your car or setting up your server, the goal is the same. Come back clearer, calmer and ready for what’s next.

If this article gave you ideas or made you pause for a second, feel free to share it with someone who might need the same.